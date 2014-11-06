FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro, peripheral yields fall as Draghi affirms balance sheet commitment
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Euro, peripheral yields fall as Draghi affirms balance sheet commitment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The euro hit a 26-month low while peripheral European bond yields fell after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed the bank’s balance sheet will be expanded to 2012 levels and highlighted risks to economic growth.

Draghi also told a news conference the ECB’s Governing Council was unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional measures, if needed.

European shares reversed losses while the euro fell to a 26-month low of $1.2405.

Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds extended declines to the day’s lows of 2.36 percent and 2.13 percent respectively.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent, at 1,356.91 points. The benchmark index was down 0.4 percent before Draghi’s news conference started.

Reporting by London markets team, Writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.