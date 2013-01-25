FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Bunds fall, euro and bank stocks rise after LTRO payback
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Bunds fall, euro and bank stocks rise after LTRO payback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - German debt prices fell while banking stocks and the euro rose on Friday after the ECB said banks planned to pay back 137 billion euros of its long term loans -- more than traders had expected.

Banks will repay the European Central Bank 137.159 billion euros in three-year loans next week, opting to hand back the money early, in a sign at least parts of the financial system are returning to health.

Bund futures fell around 20 ticks from levels seen before the announcement to a session low of 142.62 while two- year German yields extended an earlier rise to trade 5 basis points higher on the day at 0.23 percent.

The euro rose to a fresh 11-month high of $1.3461, up 0.5 percent on the day from $1.3419 while the Euro STOXX index of euro zone banking shares extended gains and was trading 1 percent higher.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.