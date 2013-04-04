FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Euro, European shares little changed after ECB holds rates
April 4, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Euro, European shares little changed after ECB holds rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - The euro and European shares were little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest rates on hold, as had been widely expected.

Focus will now switch to a news conference by ECB president Mario Draghi at 1230 GMT. Draghi was expected to highlight a fragile euro zone economy and could hint at the possibility of monetary policy easing in the future.

The euro edged up marginally to around $1.2818 from $1.2810 before the decision, though it was still down 0.3 percent on the day. It was last at $1.2808.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was also little changed after the decision at 1,192.48 points.

