European stocks rise as ECB says to remain accomodative

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - European stocks extended gains slightly on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would monitor economic developments closely and monetary policy will remain accomodative for as long as needed.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index extended its gains to rise by 0.4 percent to 1,205.95 points by 1236 GMT, having been up by around 0.1 percent before the ECB’s news conference began.

German Bunds futures briefly extended losses to a session low of 146.17. It last traded down 25 ticks on the day at 146.33.