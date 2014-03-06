FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises, Bunds fall after ECB keeps rates on hold
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Euro rises, Bunds fall after ECB keeps rates on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - The euro rose, stocks trimmed gains while German bund futures fell after the European Central Bank kept rates on hold, wrong-footing some investors who were expecting a move in the face of falling price pressures.

The euro rose to a sesion high of $1.3778 after the ECB announcement from around $1.3750 beforehand.

German Bund futures fell to a day’s low of 142.17, having traded around 142.37 just before the decision. Euribor futures also fell slightly across the December 2014-2017 strip, reflecting markets were still expecting looser monetary policy later in the year.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares slightly trimmed gains after the announcement and was trading 0.3 percent higher at 1,348.20 points.

