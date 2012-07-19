FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Euro and European stocks rise, traders cite EFSF report
July 19, 2012 / 10:19 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Euro and European stocks rise, traders cite EFSF report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The euro and European stocks rose on Thursday, with traders citing a Dow Jones report that the European Financial Stability Facility would be able to buy Spanish bonds on the primary and secondary markets.

The report quoted a draft memorandum of understanding as saying the EU bailout fund would set aside aid funds to buy Spanish bonds and that it would have two facilities for bond buying.

The euro rose, trading 0.2 percent higher on the day at $1.2313, up from around $1.2279 previously.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares extended gains and was up 0.5 percent at 1,059.42 points by 1008 GMT. The German Bund future fell to a session low of 145.34, down 34 ticks on the day.

