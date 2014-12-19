FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen alongside rouble
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen alongside rouble

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened on Friday as a gain in Russia's rouble eased
investor jitters over a potential financial crisis in the
country and the resulting impact on other emerging markets.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
the third straight day, though gains in the region's equity
markets were modest.
    Russia's rouble rose about 4 percent on Friday,
climbing to 59.50 per dollar after touching nearly 80 per dollar
earlier in the week. Investors are concerned that an
uncontrolled decline in the rouble, which has suffered from
lower oil prices and political risk over Russia's conflict with
Ukraine, would create broader risks for neighboring economies
and emerging markets in general. 
    The rouble's gain on Friday came after verbal interventions
from Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who said the currency
would firm early next year. 
    The Mexican and Chilean pesos  both posted
slight gains against the dollar as risk appetite picked up,
while the Colombian peso continued to rise a day after
posting its biggest gain in nearly four years. 
    The Brazilian real followed suit, rising about 0.2
percent against the dollar, though weaker-than-expected
unemployment and current account data on Friday underlined
medium-term risks lingering over the currency.
    "The fundamental backdrop for Brazil remains horrible,"
Brown Brothers Harriman analysts wrote in a client note on
Friday, adding that support for the real lies near 2.65 per
dollar, with resistance near 2.70.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index erased the previous
session's losses as higher oil prices helped stoke a nearly 4
percent gain in state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras.  
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1416 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          944.15      0.97     -6.74
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2695.87      0.99     -16.6
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               49039.41      1.12     -4.79
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                          -         -         -
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    3808.92      0.01      2.97
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                    18699.4      0.01      2.59
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal                    0         0   -100.00
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                 11024.5         0    -15.66
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                    14364.03     -0.18     -8.82
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 3941.39         0     44.03
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    2.6487      0.17    -11.02
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   14.5138      0.39    -10.22
                                                  
 Chile peso                      612.2      0.33    -14.06
                                                  
 Colombia peso                 2295.69      0.85    -15.84
 Peru sol                        2.936      0.07     -4.87
                                                  
 Argentina peso                 8.5525      0.00    -24.09
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                   13.1      0.00    -23.66
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 
        

 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.