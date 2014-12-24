FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico currencies edge higher in thin trading
December 24, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico currencies edge higher in thin trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The currencies of Brazil and
Mexico gained slightly on Wednesday as equity markets worldwide
extended their rally, supporting investor appetite for risk in
emerging markets.
    Trading volumes were extremely thin as many traders left
their desks early before the Christmas holiday, which will keep
financial markets closed across the region on Thursday.
    The Brazilian real gained 0.3 percent to 2.6950 per
dollar. Interbank currency trading in Brazil shut down at 12:00
p.m. (1400 GMT) while the country's BM&FBovespa exchange did not
operate.
    The Mexican peso rose 0.2 percent, while the
currencies of Chile, Colombia and Peru were
little changed or slightly lower.
    Most Latin American financial markets will resume regular
trading on Friday. 

    
    Key Latin American currencies at 1450 GMT:
    
 Currencies                     daily %    YTD %
                                 change   change
                        Latest           
 Brazil real            2.6950     0.29   -12.55
                                         
 Mexico peso           14.7402     0.15   -11.60
                                         
 Chile peso              609.2    -0.03   -13.64
                                         
 Colombia peso         2346.99    -0.15   -17.68
                                         
 Peru sol                2.979    -0.13    -6.24
                                         
 Argentina peso         8.5500     0.03   -24.06
 (interbank)                             
                                         
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

