EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia peso drops on oil prices; Brazil finmin rallies real
January 13, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia peso drops on oil prices; Brazil finmin rallies real

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso opened
lower on Tuesday as the persistent slump in oil prices weighed
on the outlook for the petroleum-exporting nation.
    Brazil's real strengthened, however, as investors
cheered Finance Minister Joaquim Levy's bullish comments about
economic growth.
    Most other currencies were little changed, while equities,
as measured by the MSCI Latin American stock index
, rebounded 1 percent after a two-day slide.
    Oil prices fell to their lowest since March 2009 after the
United Arab Emirates' energy minister said OPEC will not cut its
oil output despite a global supply glut. 
    The steady downward trajectory of oil prices has weighed
heavily on Colombia, which gets most of its export revenue from
petroleum.
    The peso reopened after Monday's market holiday to trade
about 1 percent lower against the dollar.
    Brazil's real gained after Levy said any tax increases
implemented as part of a push to improve fiscal accounts will
have a "minimum impact" on economic activity. 
    The outlook for Brazil's current efforts to improve its
fiscal accounts has driven swings in the currency, though many
investors are still skeptical it will yield significant results.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose for the first
session in three as shares of lenders and commodities producers
rebounded from the previous day's losses.
    Shares of iron-ore miner Vale SA were up
following encouraging trade data from China, its main export
market. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1443 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          961.31       0.6     -0.08
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2656.92       0.9     -3.47
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               48337.23      0.41     -3.34
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   42128.97      0.83     -2.36
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    3791.47      0.32     -1.54
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   18637.46      0.26     -1.23
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             8221.439      0.24     -4.17
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                10890.89     -0.22     -6.39
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                    14394.51      0.25     -2.70
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                  3928.7     -0.73      1.81
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    2.6455      0.74      0.45
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    14.587      0.48      1.08
                                                  
 Chile peso                      616.6     -0.22     -1.65
                                                  
 Colombia peso                 2443.09     -1.10     -2.25
 Peru sol                        2.977      0.17      0.07
                                                  
 Argentina peso                 8.5925      0.00     -0.49
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                   13.6      0.74      2.94
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 
        

 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
