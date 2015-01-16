FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets up on oil, outlook on Fed rates
January 16, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets up on oil, outlook on Fed rates

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and
stocks mostly advanced on Friday as investors took comfort in
more stable oil prices and rising expectations that U.S.
interest rates could stay at current low levels for longer. 
    The MSCI Latin American stock index rose its
most in over a week.
    Oil prices rebounded after the International Energy
Agency said in a report that it sees signs a price recovery
could occur in the second half of the year. 
    Plummeting oil prices driven by a global supply glut have
spooked investors in recent weeks, sapping demand for riskier
emerging market assets.
    Colombia, which gets most of its export revenue from
petroleum, saw its peso strengthen the most in nearly a
month on Friday. 
    Mexico's currency clawed back some of the losses from
Thursday's session. Mexico is also an oil exporter. 
    Traders said investors in Latin American assets were further
cheered by data showing U.S. consumer prices recorded their
biggest decline in six years in December, which could make the
Federal Reserve more cautious about raising interest rates.
    An interest rate hike in the world's largest economy would
lead funds out of riskier markets and weaken the region's
currencies and shares.
    The Brazilian real nearly erased the previous
session's losses, while the country's benchmark Bovespa stock
index gained its most in over a week.
    Gains in the Bovespa were led by iron-ore mining firm Vale
SA and food producer JBS SA.
    Shares of card payment processor Cielo SA rose
nearly 5 percent after the company said on Friday that its
partnership with state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA 
had been approved by anti-trust regulators.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1707 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          957.98     -0.21      0.38
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2659.15      1.02      -3.5
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               48943.83      1.91     -2.13
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                      41076      0.19     -4.80
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    3746.27      0.45     -2.72
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   18445.52      0.37     -2.25
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             8639.409      1.96      0.70
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                10501.76     -0.18     -9.74
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                     13548.6      0.08     -8.42
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 3926.38     -0.07      1.75
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    2.6190      0.86      1.47
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   14.6157      0.34      0.88
                                                  
 Chile peso                      627.9     -0.38     -3.42
                                                  
 Colombia peso                 2369.69      1.70      0.77
 Peru sol                        3.017     -0.53     -1.26
                                                  
 Argentina peso                 8.6000     -0.06     -0.58
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  13.52      0.74      3.55
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 
        

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Asher Levine;
Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
