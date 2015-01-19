FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets slip on China data
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets slip on China data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and
stocks weakened slightly on Monday after housing data from major
trade partner China suggested weaker growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
    Trading was lighter than usual with U.S. markets closed for
the Martin Luther King Day national holiday. 
    Data on Sunday showed Chinese new home prices in December
fell an average 4.3 percent year-on-year in 68 of the 70 major
cities monitored.
    China, Brazil's top trading partner and a major purchaser of
Latin American commodities such as iron ore, copper, soybeans
and petroleum, is expected to report slower annual economic
growth on Tuesday. 
    Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI fell their most in nearly a
week, driving down shares of Brazilian mining firm Vale SA
.
    The benchmark Bovespa stock index capped a two-day
rally, with shares of education firm Kroton SA 
contributing the most to the index's loss. 
    Shares of private education companies such as Kroton have
plummeted this month after Brazil's education ministry changed
without warning two rules governing a major college loan
program. 
    Currencies were little changed, with Brazil's real 
about 0.20 percent weaker against the dollar and Chile's peso
 nearly flat.
    The Mexican peso nearly erased the previous session's
gains, with local traders citing a further drop in the price for
oil, one of Mexico's top exports.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1451 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          955.05     -0.25      0.12
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2656.93     -0.22     -2.38
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               48706.28     -0.63     -2.60
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   41525.32       0.3     -3.76
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    3727.83     -0.06     -3.20
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   18376.99     -0.01     -2.61
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal               8581.5     -0.89      0.03
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                10470.13     -0.28    -10.01
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                    13557.72     -0.04     -8.36
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                  3927.3         0      1.78
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    2.6257     -0.21      1.21
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    14.645     -0.61      0.68
                                                  
 Chile peso                      628.2     -0.07     -3.47
                                                  
 Colombia peso                    2352         -         -
 Peru sol                        3.014      0.00     -1.16
                                                  
 Argentina peso                 8.5975      0.03     -0.55
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  13.55      0.30      3.32
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
