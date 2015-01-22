FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets climb on ECB move
January 22, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets climb on ECB move

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and
stocks were mostly higher on Thursday, with the biggest gains
coming from Brazilian assets, after the European Central Bank
announced a large-scale bond-buying program to help support the
eurozone economy.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
a third straight session to its highest level in more than six
weeks.
    The ECB agreed on Thursday to embark on a quantitative
easing program, which with its existing programs will pump 60
billion euros a month into the eurozone economy from this March
until September of next year. 
    The additional liquidity provided by the program is expected
to increase demand for riskier, higher-yielding investments such
as those in Latin America.
    Brazil's currency, the real, was one of the biggest
gainers in the region on Thursday, rising about 1.5 percent
against the dollar.
    The currency is trading at its strongest level since early
December, boosted by expectations that stronger fiscal
discipline may ward off a credit downgrade.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index rallied for the third
straight day, driven by the most widely traded banking and
commodities shares.
    Shares of the companies, which include state-run oil
producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA and lender Itau
Unibanco Holding SA, tend to attract a large share of
foreign investors and often mirror global risk appetite.
    Preferred shares of Brazilian telecom Oi SA were
up more than 20 percent in a sign of growing confidence that
shareholders at merger partner Portugal Telecom SGPS 
would approve an asset sale later in the day.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1451 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                        daily %    YTD %
                             Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets        980.97      0.5     2.07
                                               
 MSCI LatAm                  2739.86     0.78    -0.34
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa             49513.58     0.59    -0.99
                                               
 Mexico IPC                 42616.77      0.3    -1.23
                                               
 Chile IPSA                  3839.04     0.87    -0.31
                                               
 Chile IGPA                 18812.63     0.69    -0.31
                                               
 Argentina MerVal            8797.92     1.43     2.55
                                               
 Colombia IGBC              10599.86     0.61    -8.89
                                               
 Peru IGRA                   13403.2     0.06    -9.40
                                               
 Venezuela IBC               3946.06     0.08     2.26
                                               
                                                      
 Currencies                           daily %    YTD %
                                       change   change
                              Latest           
 Brazil real                  2.5688     1.45     3.45
                                               
 Mexico peso                 14.6938     0.40     0.34
                                               
 Chile peso                    625.8     0.31    -3.10
                                               
 Colombia peso               2372.49     0.12     0.65
 Peru sol                      3.004     0.00    -0.83
                                               
 Argentina peso               8.6150     0.03    -0.75
 (interbank)                                   
                                               
 Argentina peso                13.57     0.59     3.17
 (parallel)                                    
                                               
 
       

 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
