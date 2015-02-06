FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras drives Bovespa lower on reports of new CEO
#Market News
February 6, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras drives Bovespa lower on reports of new CEO

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazil's
state-run Petrobras fell sharply on Friday, weighing heavily on
the benchmark Bovespa stock market index, as investors were
disappointed by reports that Banco do Brasil's chief executive
Aldemir Bendine was chosen to head the embattled oil company.
    Hit by a corruption scandal that has forced its CEO and five
other senior executives to resign, Petrobras has increasingly
lost the confidence of investors and has been unable to tap
international capital markets since it delayed the release of
its audited third-quarter earnings after a corruption scandal
broke.
    Investors hoped President Dilma Rousseff would appoint a
star executive from the private sector to turn around the
company, which has been involved in a scheme that allegedly
funneled kickback payments from contractors to the ruling
Workers' Party and its allies in Congress.
    Instead, Rousseff picked a confidant from a state-run bank
who recently supported a government strategy to lower interest
rates to consumers, forcing private banks to do the same.
 
    "Bendine is very identified with Rousseff's first term,"
said Alvaro Bandeira, partner at Orama Investimentos in Rio de
Janeiro. "What Petrobras needs is someone with greater
independence, ready to challenge the government in some
situations."
     Rousseff on Jan. 1 began a second four-year term in office,
 promising to rein in government spending to curb inflation and
embark on an anti-corruption crusade in response to the
Petrobras scandal.
    In Friday trade, preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, as the oil firm is formally known, fell around 7
percent, driving the Bovespa index 1.6 percent lower.
    Nearly all stocks comprising the Bovespa index were in the
red as investors' feared the economic fallout of the Petrobras'
scandal, as well as higher interest rates in the United States. 
    Supporting the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon
start raising rates was a strong jobs report that suggested the
U.S. economy remains on solid footing. 
    Fears of higher U.S. rates also weighed on most Latin
American currencies, with the Mexican peso weakening 0.3
percent. The Brazilian real slumped 1.3 percent, however,
underperforming all regional currencies.
 
    Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1350 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                   daily %    YTD %
                                  change   change
                      Latest              
 MSCI Emerging           977.32     -0.5     2.71
 Markets                                  
 MSCI LatAm             2609.21    -1.65    -2.74
                                          
 Brazil Bovespa        48471.44    -1.55    -3.07
                                          
 Chile IPSA             3947.85     0.42     2.52
                                          
 Chile IGPA            19204.82     0.34     1.77
                                          
 Colombia IGBC         11039.16        0    -5.12
                                          
 Peru IGRA             13805.55     0.04    -6.68
                                          
 Venezuela IBC          3610.32        0    -6.44
                                          
                                                 
 Currencies                      daily %    YTD %
                                  change   change
                         Latest           
 Brazil real             2.7772    -1.34    -4.31
                                          
 Mexico peso             14.822    -0.25    -0.53
                                          
 Chile peso               622.4     0.26    -2.57
                                          
 Colombia peso           2380.4    -0.12     0.32
                                          
 Peru sol                 3.061    -0.13    -2.68
                                          
 
 (Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione in Brasilia, Marcela
Ayres in Sao Paulo Editing by W Simon)

