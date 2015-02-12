EMERGING MARKETS-Latam gains on Ukraine deal; education stocks rally in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Latin American financial markets rallied on Thursday after Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces agreed to a cease fire, boosting investor appetite for risk globally. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose nearly 3 percent, leading regional gains, as education stocks gained on expectations of changes in a key student financing program maintained by the government. Shares of Brazilian education companies Kroton and Estacio jumped 13.5 percent and 12.0 percent, respectively. An expected definition of rules for the student financing program known as FIES would "remove part of the uncertainty that is weighing on the market," analysts with BTG Pactual said client note. Shares of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras climbed 4.5 percent after its new chief executive said the company, hit by a multi-billion corruption scandal, plans to cut investments, sell assets and offer shares in some of its units to raise cash. The Brazilian real also posted gains after dropping to its lowest in more than 10 years this week, but many analysts warned the recovery could be short lived. "Nobody is able to tell whether this is just a respite before additional weakness or an accommodation around these levels," said Bruno Goncalves, an analyst with WinTrade brokerage in Brazil. Other Latin American currencies also rose more than 1 percent, including those of Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. Losses in the Mexican peso have left policymakers worried about inflation, minutes showed on Thursday. Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1820 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 974.24 1.36 0.51 Markets MSCI LatAm 2602.72 3.53 -7.83 Brazil Bovespa 49638.84 2.9 -0.74 Mexico IPC 42720.15 1.88 -0.99 Chile IPSA 3951.81 0.8 2.62 Chile IGPA 19224.33 0.69 1.88 Argentina MerVal 9292.93 1.91 8.32 Colombia IGBC 10477.3 -0.74 -9.95 Peru IGRA 13670.46 1.23 -7.60 Venezuela IBC 3538.01 -0.44 -8.31 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.8196 1.88 -5.75 Mexico peso 14.9132 1.03 -1.13 Chile peso 622.5 1.16 -2.59 Colombia peso 2389.22 1.45 -0.05 Peru sol 3.071 0.33 -3.00 Argentina peso 8.6800 -0.03 -1.50 (interbank) Argentina peso 13.07 0.61 7.12 (parallel) (Reporting by Paula Laier and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Grant McCool)