FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam up on Greek debt hopes, German growth; Brazil's real dips
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam up on Greek debt hopes, German growth; Brazil's real dips

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Latin American financial
markets were steady to higher on Friday as hopes of a Greek debt
deal and stronger-than-expected German economic data boosted
appetite for risk across the globe, although the Brazilian real
weakened modestly as investors turned cautious ahead of the long
Carnival holiday.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index led equity gains in
the region, climbing 1.8 percent as shares of state-run oil
company Petrobras and miner Vale jumped 5
percent and 3.7 percent, respectively. 
    Both companies have been suffering with falling commodities
prices. On Friday, however, oil topped $60 per barrel for the
first time in 2015, supported in part by data showing euro zone
economic growth accelerated unexpectedly late last year as
Germany expanded faster than expected. 
    Also supporting investor appetite for risk was a pledge by
Greek officials to do "whatever we can" to secure a debt
agreement with international creditors next week.
 
    Shares of Lojas Renner soared more than 9 percent
after the Brazilian retailer released its fourth-quarter profit
late on Thursday. Analysts said that Renner's profit, although
only modestly higher than a year earlier, showed that the
company remains resilient amid Brazil's weakening economy.
    In contrast, shares of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas
 dropped 0.6 percent after its board blocked the
release of fourth-quarter results. 
    Most Latin American currencies also posted gains, with the
Mexican peso and the Chilean peso rising 0.3
percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
    In Brazil, however, the real lost 0.2 percent,
resuming a weakening trend that drove the currency to its
weakest level in more than 10 years this week. Investors have
been selling the real as Brazil's economic fundamentals
deteriorate fast and odds of a recession grow.
    Trading volumes were low as many traders had left their
desks early before the Carnival holiday, which will keep
Brazilian financial markets closed on Monday, Tuesday, and half
of Wednesday.
    
    Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1535 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                  daily %    YTD %
                                 change   change
                     Latest              
 MSCI Emerging          985.91     1.52     1.56
 Markets                                 
 MSCI LatAm            2636.76     1.59    -4.85
                                         
 Brazil Bovespa       50439.93     1.83     0.86
                                         
 Mexico IPC           43108.08     0.15    -0.09
                                         
 Chile IPSA            3974.58     0.27     3.21
                                         
 Chile IGPA           19321.34     0.25     2.39
                                         
 Argentina MerVal      9504.52     1.95    10.79
                                         
 Colombia IGBC        10624.44      0.7    -8.68
                                         
 Peru IGRA            13769.55     0.66    -6.93
                                         
                                                
 Currencies                     daily %    YTD %
                                 change   change
                        Latest           
 Brazil real            2.8276    -0.29    -6.02
                                         
 Mexico peso           14.8612     0.41    -0.79
                                         
 Chile peso                620     0.40    -2.19
                                         
 Colombia peso         2369.99     0.78     0.76
                                         
 Peru sol                3.072    -0.16    -3.03
                                         
 Argentina peso         8.6775     0.06    -1.47
 (interbank)                             
                                         
 Argentina peso          13.07     0.38     7.12
 (parallel)                              
                                         
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.