EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slumps to 3/dlr, stocks sell off on fiscal woes
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slumps to 3/dlr, stocks sell off on fiscal woes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real
slumped to 3 per dollar on Wednesday, its weakest level in more
than 10 years, while local stocks sold off after President Dilma
Rousseff's austerity plan suffered a major setback in Congress.
    The real lost more than 2 percent, briefly hitting
the psychologically significant level of 3 per dollar for the
first time since August 2004, after legislators threw out a
presidential decree that would have raised payroll taxes,
helping close a gaping hole in Brazil's budget. 
    The unexpected move suggested Rousseff will have a hard time
pushing through Congress key austerity measures needed to regain
market credibility and avoid additional downgrades of Brazil's
credit rating. 
    Lawmakers could grow even more rebellious as a broadening
investigation implicates some of them in a massive corruption
scandal at Petrobras, Brazil's state-run oil company.
 
    "The rejection of Rousseff's provisional decree signals the
difficulties the government has in negotiating with Congress
amid the political turmoil that comes as spillover from the
Petrobras scandal," JP Morgan's analysts Diego Pereira and Holly
Huffman wrote in a research note.
    Petrobras shares dropped more than 3 percent,
weighing heavily on the benchmark Bovespa index, which
fell 1.5 percent.
    In the opposite direction, shares of Gerdau 
rallied 4.7 percent after the Brazilian steelmaker reported
fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts expectations.
 

    Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1910 GMT
    
 Stock indexes         Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                      pct   change
                                   change  
 MSCI Emerging            976.51    -0.98     3.13
 Markets                                   
 MSCI LatAm             2,544.88    -2.26    -4.55
                                           
 Brazil Bovespa        50,553.63    -1.46     1.09
                                           
 Mexico IPC            43,251.12     -0.8     0.24
 Chile IPSA             3,960.47    -0.14     2.84
 Chile IGPA            19,275.78    -0.11     2.15
 Argentina MerVal       9,632.96     -0.5    12.29
                                           
 Colombia IGBC         10,074.34    -0.55   -13.41
                                           
 Peru IGRA             13,319.15    -0.42    -9.97
 Venezuela IBC           3,889.9     3.69     0.81
                                                  
 Currencies                         Daily  YTD pct
                                      pct   change
                          Latest   change  
 Brazil real              2.9757    -1.67   -10.69
 Mexico peso             15.0332    -0.25    -1.92
 Chile peso               619.25    -0.36    -2.08
 Colombia peso           2,540.1     0.52    -5.99
 Peru sol                  3.093    -0.06    -3.69
 Argentina peso           8.7425    -0.03    -2.20
 (interbank)                               
                                           
 Argentina peso            12.88     0.39     8.70
 (parallel)                                
 
 (Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
