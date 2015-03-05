FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest-rate futures rise as more tightening seen
March 5, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest-rate futures rise as more tightening seen

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, March 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's interest-rate
futures rose on Thursday as investors bet the central bank will
further tighten monetary policy to defuse the inflationary
impact of a recent currency sell-off that drove the real to its
weakest in over 10 years.
    News that the European Central Bank will start printing
money next week, injecting liquidity that may seek higher
returns in emerging markets, helped support Latin American
markets in general. 
    Most Latin American bourses were in the black, with Mexico's
IPC climbing 1 percent after four consecutive sessions of
losses. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell 0.3 percent,
however, weighed down by a 7.5 percent plunge in shares of
Embraer. The Brazilian planemaker said it expects
operating profit margins to slip this year, despite benefits of
a weaker real, as it focuses production on smaller-cabin
regional jets. 
    The real's recent sell-off made it the worst-performing
Latin American currency so far this year, with losses of more
than 11 percent since the beginning of 2015.
    It has also been fueling inflation fears and increasing bets
that Brazil's central bank will further tighten monetary policy
after raising the base Selic rate by 0.5 percent late on
Wednesday, to a six-year high of 12.75 percent. 
    Interest-rate futures expiring in January 2016 rose
7 basis points to a 10-day high of 13.28 percent. Investors in
that market bet the central bank will again raise the Selic by
0.5 percentage point at its next meeting in April, according to
calculations based on the domestic yield curve. 

    Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1610 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                              Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets           974.34     -0.2     2.09
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                     2529.83    -0.11    -7.15
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                50320.79    -0.29     0.63
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                    43731.63     1.00     1.36
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                     3968.88     0.15     3.06
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                    19311.93     0.14     2.34
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal               9756.75     0.91    13.73
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                 10115.87    -0.36   -13.05
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                     13367.68     0.25    -9.64
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                  4036.44     3.77     4.61
                                                  
                                                         
 Currencies                              daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                                 Latest           
 Brazil real                     2.9968    -0.60   -11.32
                                                  
 Mexico peso                     15.174    -0.78    -2.83
                                                  
 Chile peso                       620.4    -0.19    -2.26
                                                  
 Colombia peso                   2552.4    -0.44    -6.44
 Peru sol                         3.096    -0.10    -3.78
                                                  
 Argentina peso (interbank)      8.7475    -0.03    -2.26
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)        12.83     0.78     9.12
                                                  
 

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
