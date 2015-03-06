FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest-rate futures rise as inflation tops estimates
March 6, 2015

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest-rate futures rise as inflation tops estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Yields paid on Brazil's
shorter-dated contracts for interest-rate futures rose on Friday
after data showed inflation accelerated more than expected in
February, suggesting the central bank will be forced to further
tighten monetary policy.
    The Brazilian real gained 0.5 percent, however, after
closing weaker than 3 per dollar for the first time in more than
10 years on Thursday. Other Latin American markets were still
closed or little changed ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data
scheduled for 1330 GMT.
    Brazil's interest-rate futures expiring in January 2016
 rose 4 basis points to 13.37 percent, their highest
since mid-December, after the data showed 12-month inflation
rose to 7.7 percent, the highest since May 2005. 
    Brazilian policymakers have already raised the base Selic
rate to a six-year high of 12.75 percent, and many economists
and investors estimate it will raise it again by 0.5 percent in
its next monetary policy meeting in April. 

    Brazil's most traded interest-rate futures at 1240 GMT
    
 month   ticker      last       previous     change(p.p.
                      (%)       close(%)          )
  JUL5               12.92        12.9          0.02
  JAN6               13.37       13.33          0.04
  JAN7               13.2        13.17          0.03
  JAN1               12.67       12.69          -0.02
  JAN3               12.61       12.68          -0.07
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

