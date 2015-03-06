EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest-rate futures rise as inflation tops estimates

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Yields paid on Brazil's shorter-dated contracts for interest-rate futures rose on Friday after data showed inflation accelerated more than expected in February, suggesting the central bank will be forced to further tighten monetary policy. The Brazilian real gained 0.5 percent, however, after closing weaker than 3 per dollar for the first time in more than 10 years on Thursday. Other Latin American markets were still closed or little changed ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data scheduled for 1330 GMT. Brazil's interest-rate futures expiring in January 2016 rose 4 basis points to 13.37 percent, their highest since mid-December, after the data showed 12-month inflation rose to 7.7 percent, the highest since May 2005. Brazilian policymakers have already raised the base Selic rate to a six-year high of 12.75 percent, and many economists and investors estimate it will raise it again by 0.5 percent in its next monetary policy meeting in April. Brazil's most traded interest-rate futures at 1240 GMT month ticker last previous change(p.p. (%) close(%) ) JUL5 12.92 12.9 0.02 JAN6 13.37 13.33 0.04 JAN7 13.2 13.17 0.03 JAN1 12.67 12.69 -0.02 JAN3 12.61 12.68 -0.07 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)