EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies sell off on fears of higher U.S. rates

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies weakened sharply on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data stoked fears that U.S. interest rates will soon go up, potentially reducing the allure of high-yielding, risky assets offered by developing nations. Jitters over higher U.S. rates knocked down currencies in emerging Europe, the Middle-East, Africa and Latin America, hitting harder the markets of countries with bigger domestic vulnerabilities such as Brazil and Turkey. The Brazilian real erased earlier gains and slumped 1.5 percent after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 295,000 last month, driving the unemployment rate to its lowest since May 2008. The South African rand fell 1.8 percent, while the Turkish lira lost 1.2 percent, also hurt by fear of political interference in monetary policy. "Turkey is facing a confidence crisis that is quickly spilling over into a home-made currency crisis," Bernd Berg, a strategist with Societe Generale in London, wrote in a note to clients, forecasting the lira will hit 2.7 per dollar "over the next weeks." In Latin America, the Mexican peso lost 1.5 percent, followed by the currencies of Chile and Colombia, which slid 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. "The entire region is suffering, but the real is particularly vulnerable because of Brazil's fiscal problems," said Pedro Tuesta, a Washington-based economist with 4Cast consultancy. The Brazilian currency has weakened past the psychologically significant level of 3 per dollar this week after a crucial austerity plan sponsored by President Dilma Rousseff suffered a major setback in Congress. Before the U.S. data, however, the real gained about 0.5 percent as some traders speculated the central bank could increase the pace of currency intervention to cushion the inflationary impact of the recent currency depreciation. Earlier on Friday, government data showed Brazil's February inflation hit its fastest pace in nearly 10 years. "The market starts to wonder if there will be more (currency) swaps," said Glauber Romano, a trader with Intercam brokerage in Brazil. He was referring to the derivative contracts regularly auctioned by the central bank as part of its currency intervention program. Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1510 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 968.97 -0.57 1.91 MSCI LatAm 2466 -2.49 -7.29 Brazil Bovespa 49876.08 -0.97 -0.26 Mexico IPC 43296.78 -0.51 0.35 Chile IPSA 3945.15 -0.2 2.45 Chile IGPA 19216.8 -0.16 1.84 Argentina MerVal 9970.359 0.31 16.22 Colombia IGBC 10044.11 0 -13.67 Peru IGRA 13251.95 -0.18 -10.43 Venezuela IBC 4216.8 4.39 9.28 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0550 -1.47 -13.01 Mexico peso 15.426 -1.49 -4.42 Chile peso 626.3 -0.89 -3.18 Colombia peso 2568.99 -0.92 -7.05 Peru sol 3.1 -0.19 -3.90 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.7525 0.00 -2.31 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.75 0.78 9.80 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by W Simon)