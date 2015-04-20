EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras rises ahead of earnings, Brazil Bovespa seesaws

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Petrobras rose more than 1 percent on Monday, supporting Brazil's benchmark stock index, on bets the state-run oil firm is about to leave behind the worst of a corruption scandal that rocked domestic markets over the past few months. Preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, resumed a rally that has driven its price up about 60 percent over the last 30 days, ahead of a Wednesday release of audited financial statements that have been delayed by the corruption probe. The publication of those numbers is crucial for investors to gauge the financial impact of the corruption scandal on Petrobras and for the oil company to normalize relations with creditors, avoiding a major debt crisis. Petrobras lost access to capital markets this year as a result of the corruption scandal. It said on Friday it will meet its 2015 financing needs with a combination of bank loans and asset sales worth 18.6 billion reais ($6.1 billion). The company is also expected to nominate new board members with market experience to replace those appointed for political reasons, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told investors in New York on Monday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose as much as 0.8 percent earlier in the session but later erased gains to drop about 0.4 percent as banking shares dropped. Volatility was exacerbated by the expiration of stock futures and by a national holiday on Tuesday that encouraged many investors to take a long weekend, traders said. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 1032.64 -0.96 9.03 Markets MSCI LatAm 2606.85 -0.31 -4.14 Brazil Bovespa 53717.44 -0.44 7.42 Mexico IPC 45007.13 -0.01 4.31 Chile IPSA 4026.77 0.22 4.57 Chile IGPA 19555.48 0.19 3.63 Argentina MerVal 11717.71 -1.69 36.59 Colombia IGBC 10448.24 -0.34 -10.20 Peru IGRA 13039.49 -0.04 -11.86 Venezuela IBC 5363.79 -0.32 39.00 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0458 -0.17 -12.75 Mexico peso 15.3951 -0.48 -4.23 Chile peso 615.5 -0.45 -1.48 Colombia peso 2485.39 0.58 -3.92 Peru sol 3.1251 -0.03 -4.68 Argentina peso 8.8675 0.00 -3.58 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.59 0.95 11.20 (parallel) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; editing by Gunna Dickson)