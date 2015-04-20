FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras rises ahead of earnings, Brazil Bovespa seesaws
April 20, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras rises ahead of earnings, Brazil Bovespa seesaws

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Petrobras
rose more than 1 percent on Monday, supporting Brazil's
benchmark stock index, on bets the state-run oil firm is about
to leave behind the worst of a corruption scandal that rocked
domestic markets over the past few months.
    Preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
the company is formally known, resumed a rally that has driven
its price up about 60 percent over the last 30 days, ahead of a
Wednesday release of audited financial statements that have been
delayed by the corruption probe. 
    The publication of those numbers is crucial for investors to
gauge the financial impact of the corruption scandal on
Petrobras and for the oil company to normalize relations with
creditors, avoiding a major debt crisis.
    Petrobras lost access to capital markets this year as a
result of the corruption scandal. It said on Friday it will meet
its 2015 financing needs with a combination of bank loans and
asset sales worth 18.6 billion reais ($6.1 billion).
 
    The company is also expected to nominate new board members
with market experience to replace those appointed for political
reasons, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told investors in New
York on Monday.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose as much as 0.8
percent earlier in the session but later erased gains to drop
about 0.4 percent as banking shares dropped. 
    Volatility was exacerbated by the expiration of stock
futures and by a national holiday on Tuesday that encouraged
many investors to take a long weekend, traders said.
   
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                   daily %    YTD %
                                  change   change
                      Latest              
 MSCI Emerging          1032.64    -0.96     9.03
 Markets                                  
 MSCI LatAm             2606.85    -0.31    -4.14
                                          
 Brazil Bovespa        53717.44    -0.44     7.42
                                          
 Mexico IPC            45007.13    -0.01     4.31
                                          
 Chile IPSA             4026.77     0.22     4.57
                                          
 Chile IGPA            19555.48     0.19     3.63
                                          
 Argentina MerVal      11717.71    -1.69    36.59
                                          
 Colombia IGBC         10448.24    -0.34   -10.20
                                          
 Peru IGRA             13039.49    -0.04   -11.86
                                          
 Venezuela IBC          5363.79    -0.32    39.00
                                          
                                                 
 Currencies                      daily %    YTD %
                                  change   change
                         Latest           
 Brazil real             3.0458    -0.17   -12.75
                                          
 Mexico peso            15.3951    -0.48    -4.23
                                          
 Chile peso               615.5    -0.45    -1.48
                                          
 Colombia peso          2485.39     0.58    -3.92
                                          
 Peru sol                3.1251    -0.03    -4.68
                                          
 Argentina peso          8.8675     0.00    -3.58
 (interbank)                              
                                          
 Argentina peso           12.59     0.95    11.20
 (parallel)                               
                                          
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; editing by Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
