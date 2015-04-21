EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks, tracking global markets, lifted by Walmex

MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking U.S and European markets higher, lifted by gains in retailer Walmex which was due to report later in the day.

Upbeat European and U.S. earnings that were not as bad as feared boosted global markets on Tuesday. Mexico’s IPC index was up 0.61 percent in midday trading.

Shares in retailer Walmex were up 2.3 percent. The company was set to report its first-quarter results later on Tuesday. Shares in broadcaster Televisa also lifted the index, rising 1.6 percent.

The Mexican peso , which has lost ground to the dollar in recent months following a global oil price slump, was flat.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Ted Botha)