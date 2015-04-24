FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras, Vale drive Brazil Bovespa to 5-month high
April 24, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras, Vale drive Brazil Bovespa to 5-month high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark stock index jumped
to a five-month high on Friday, leading gains in key Latin American equity
markets, as shares of state-run oil company Petrobras and miner Vale extended a
recent rally.
    Petrobras' voting shares gained more than 4 percent for a second
consecutive day after it released financial statements that had been delayed by
a massive corruption scandal. The move avoided a major debt crisis for the
world's most indebted oil company. 
    Providing some short-term relief to investors, Fitch Ratings said Petrobras
had averted the risk of an imminent credit downgrade but could still lose its
investment grade over the next couple of years. 
    Petrobras' preferred shares also gained, recovering from losses
in the previous day that had been fueled by news that the company will not pay
dividends this year.
    Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, rallied
about 25 percent over the past four sessions on the back of rising iron ore
prices. 
    As a result, Brazil's Bovespa index rose 1.7 percent to its highest
intraday level since Nov. 24.
    Other key regional stock indexes posted a more modest performance, with
Mexico's IPC rising 0.3 percent.
    The Mexican bourse was supported by shares of Televisa, which
gained nearly 2 percent after the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language
TV content reported a 7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit due to a
one-time payment. 
    Shares of America Movil, on the other hand, dropped more than 1
percent after the telecom company missed profit expectations due to the
depreciation of the Brazilian real. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1620 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                 daily %    YTD %
                                change   change
                    Latest              
 MSCI Emerging         1061.8     0.75    10.21
 Markets                                
 MSCI LatAm           2733.76     1.95     -1.7
                                        
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa      56679.72     1.79    13.34
                                        
 Mexico IPC          45609.18     0.42     5.71
                                        
 Chile IPSA           4070.14     0.36     5.69
                                        
 Chile IGPA          19718.86     0.33     4.50
                                        
 Argentina MerVal   12421.359     1.77    44.79
                                        
 Colombia IGBC       10573.27     1.09    -9.12
                                        
 Peru IGRA           13094.95     0.15   -11.49
                                        
 Venezuela IBC        5692.59     0.02    47.52
                                        
                                               
 Currencies                    daily %    YTD %
                                change   change
                       Latest           
 Brazil real           2.9651     0.47   -10.37
                                        
 Mexico peso          15.4025    -0.32    -4.28
                                        
 Chile peso               613     0.53    -1.08
                                        
 Colombia peso        2453.59     0.59    -2.67
                                        
 Peru sol               3.134     0.00    -4.95
                                        
 Argentina peso        8.8850     0.00    -3.77
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 Argentina peso         12.77     0.55     9.63
 (parallel)                             
                                        
 
    

 (Editing by Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
