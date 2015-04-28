FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Colombia currencies lead gains ahead of Fed meeting
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Colombia currencies lead gains ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - The currencies of Brazil and Colombia
led gains in Latin American foreign exchange markets on Tuesday on expectations
that U.S. policymakers will signal they may still take some time before raising
interest rates in the world's largest economy.
    Bets that the Fed will acknowledge the weakness of recent economic data at
the end of their two-day meeting on Wednesday sapped the dollar's strength
globally, leaving it 0.7 percent weaker against a basket of major
trading-partner currencies. 
    In the opposite direction, Brazilian policymakers are seen raising sharply
the country's base interest rate after markets close on Wednesday, further
increasing the rate differential that make real-denominated assets more
appealing to investors. 
    The real gained 1.1 percent, trading past the 2.9-per-dollar
threshold for the first time in nearly two months. It has gained about 14
percent since a March 19 low, also supported by domestic factors such as the
release of corruption-delayed financial statements of state-run oil company
Petrobras.
    The Colombian peso rallied 1.2 percent, also benefiting from a recent
increase in oil prices that has driven the price of U.S. crude more than
30 percent higher since mid-March. Oil is one of Colombia's main export
products.
    Other Latin American currencies posted gains, with the Mexican peso 
up 0.8 percent and the Chilean peso climbing 0.6 percent.
    Some economists warned that the rally looked fragile, however, as the U.S.
rate outlook could soon change.
    "We expect the Federal Reserve to recognize the weakness in recent data, but
retain their confidence that this is due to transitory factors and that stronger
growth will resume," strategists with Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a
research note.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                 daily %    YTD %
                                change   change
                    Latest              
 MSCI Emerging        1067.35     0.16    11.43
 Markets                                
 MSCI LatAm           2749.94      0.3     0.52
                                        
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa      55155.29    -0.68    10.29
                                        
 Mexico IPC          45278.75    -0.51     4.94
                                        
 Chile IPSA           4114.05    -0.39     6.83
                                        
 Chile IGPA           19910.7    -0.35     5.51
                                        
 Argentina MerVal           0        0  -100.00
                                        
 Colombia IGBC        10729.6     0.46    -7.78
                                        
 Peru IGRA           13213.46     0.23   -10.69
                                        
 Venezuela IBC        5692.59        0    47.52
                                        
                                               
 Currencies                    daily %    YTD %
                                change   change
                       Latest           
 Brazil real           2.8892     1.08    -8.02
                                        
 Mexico peso          15.2284     0.80    -3.18
                                        
 Chile peso             605.1     0.69     0.21
                                        
 Colombia peso        2382.99     1.18     0.21
                                        
 Peru sol              3.1271     0.26    -4.74
                                        
 Argentina peso        8.8950     0.00    -3.88
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 Argentina peso         12.65     1.19    10.67
 (parallel)                             
                                        
 
    

 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.