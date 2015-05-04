EMERGING MARKETS-Vale drives Bovespa higher; Brazil real drops 2 pct

(Adds Vale driving Brazil stocks up; updates prices) By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Shares of miner Vale SA drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index higher on Monday, while the real dropped 2 percent after the central bank signaled it will reduce the rollover pace of currency swaps. Common shares of Vale jumped more than 9 percent, adding to gains of 7.3 percent in the previous session, after the world's largest producer of iron ore said it could reduce its output goal by up to 30 million tonnes over the next two years. Vale's comments, made on Thursday before a long holiday weekend in China and Brazil, caused Chinese iron ore futures to surge as much as 3.8 percent on Monday. Some analysts cautioned the move may not be sustained as global oversupply of iron ore remains an issue. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 1.9 percent, leading gains in Latin American equity markets. The Brazilian real weakened to as much as 3.0826 per dollar, however, after the central bank announced on Thursday that it will auction as many as 8,100 swaps this morning to roll over similar contracts that expire on June 1. If the bank continues to sell the same number of contracts per day until the end of May, it will roll over about 80 percent of the $9.66 billion worth of swaps that mature early next month. Currency swaps are derivatives that provide investors with protection against a weaker real. By selling them regularly, the central bank eased demand for dollars by investors interested in currency hedging. Also sapping appetite for the Brazilian real was a steep rise in U.S. Treasuries yields on Friday. Brazilian financial markets were closed that day for the Labor Day holiday so the impact of both the central bank announcement and higher Treasuries yields was felt this morning. In a step to remove policies that kept the real artificially overvalued, the central bank in late March ended its forex intervention program, which consisted of selling a daily amount of currency swaps. It said on that occasion, however, that it would continue to roll over the stock of outstanding swaps. In April, it renewed nearly 100 percent of the swaps that expire in the beginning of May. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1350 GMT: MSCI Emerging Markets 1047.45 0.14 9.38 MSCI LatAm 2681.08 0.15 -1.85 Brazil Bovespa 57314.63 1.93 14.61 Mexico IPC 44917.14 0.75 4.11 Chile IPSA 4061.18 0.44 5.46 Chile IGPA 19704.17 0.4 4.42 Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 10774.83 0.79 -7.39 Venezuela IBC 5768.13 0 49.48 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0755 -2.06 -13.59 Mexico peso 15.516 0.40 -4.98 Chile peso 614.3 -0.46 -1.29 Colombia peso 2410.7 -0.86 -0.94 Peru sol 3.13 0.00 -4.82 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9050 0.03 -3.99 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.65 0.63 10.67 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)