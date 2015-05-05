FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras, Vale drive Brazil Bovespa to 7-month high
May 5, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras, Vale drive Brazil Bovespa to 7-month high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, May 5 (Reuters) - Latin American financial
markets benefited from hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may
take just a little longer to raise interest rates, while shares
of state-run oil company Petrobras and iron ore miner Vale drove
Brazil's benchmark stock index to its highest level in nearly
seven months.
    Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil
company is formally known, gained 4.6 percent on bets that
Brazil may ease stringent national content rules for the oil
sector as well as a 2010 law requiring Petrobras to be the
operator and own a minimum 30 percent stake in all new subsalt
oilfields. 
    Vale SA jumped nearly 8 percent, extending a
rally that has been fueled by a recent rise in iron ore prices.
Prices for the steel ingredient rose this week after top
producer Vale said it may revise its output goal downward by up
to 30 million tonnes over the next two years. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 1.3 percent,
trading above the 58,000-point level for the first time since
mid-October.
    Brazilian markets in general were supported by signs that
President Dilma Rousseff's austerity measures, crucial to
restoring investor confidence in the economy, are gaining
traction in Congress.
    That perception helped the Brazilian currency, the real
, gain 0.6 percent after four consecutive sessions of
losses.
    Also supporting Latin American currencies were bets that
U.S. policymakers may take a little longer to raise interest
rates due to a mixed bag of economic indicators, including a
wider trade deficit that suggested the world's largest economy
may have contracted in the first quarter. 
    Colombia's peso was among the best performers in
Latin American foreign exchange markets as oil prices climbed to
a 2015 high, boosting prospects for dollar inflows in the
oil-exporting country.
 
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1650 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                 Latest      Daily  YTD pct
                                             pct   change
                                          change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,047.91    -0.03     9.61
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2,729.76     1.61    -1.51
 Brazil Bovespa               58,131.59     1.36    16.25
 Mexico IPC                   45,415.28     0.39     5.26
 Chile IPSA                    4,080.19     0.43     5.95
 Chile IGPA                   19,790.42      0.4     4.88
 Argentina MerVal            12,583.319     1.91    46.68
 Colombia IGBC                10,867.17     0.79    -6.60
 Venezuela IBC                 5,554.49    -2.48    43.95
                                                         
 Currencies                    Latest      Daily  YTD pct
                                             pct   change
                                          change  
 Brazil real                     3.0634     0.54   -13.25
 Mexico peso                    15.3352     0.79    -3.86
 Chile peso                       609.4     0.92    -0.49
 Colombia peso                 2,386.99     0.88     0.04
 Peru sol                        3.1451     0.06    -5.28
 Argentina peso                  8.9150    -0.03    -4.09
 (interbank)                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)        12.45     1.29    12.45
                                                  
   

 (Editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
