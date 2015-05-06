EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain as U.S. data support view Fed to wait

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 6 (Reuters) - Key Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday after weak U.S. private payrolls data supported expectations that the Federal Reserve will take longer than previously expected to raise U.S. interest rates, giving a boost to investor appetite for higher-risk emerging market assets. The Brazilian real gained 0.5 percent while the Mexican peso rose 0.1 percent after data showed U.S. private employers in April added the smallest number of jobs since January 2014, far below economists' forecasts. The Brazilian currency, the real, strengthened against the dollar for the second straight session despite changes and delays to austerity measures that are seen as key for the government to meet its fiscal goals and protect the country's investment-grade credit rating. Changes made by Brazil's Congress to those measures could cost the government some 3.5 billion reais ($1.15 billion) in lost savings this year, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa told a congressional committee on Wednesday. Yet many analysts remained confident that the government will do whatever is needed to deliver a meaningful primary fiscal surplus. "Roadblocks in Congress will not undermine the fiscal adjustment this year," Eurasia analysts said in a report. "While likely to fall short of this year's fiscal primary surplus target of 1.2 percent of GDP, the government will still deliver a meaningful adjustment in 2015." The real also gained despite chances that the central bank may further slow down the rollover pace of currency swaps, derivatives that provide investors with protection against currency losses. Barbosa told the same congressional committee that the central bank's currency swap program was necessary in the past, but that the government is already starting to pare it down. Last week, the bank signaled it will roll over about 80 percent of the swaps that mature on June 1. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,039 -0.85 9.58 MSCI LatAm 2,703.72 -1.03 0.15 Brazil Bovespa 57,211.57 -1.45 14.41 Mexico IPC 44,866.95 -0.5 3.99 Chile IPSA 4,111.73 0.61 6.77 Chile IGPA 19,911.39 0.5 5.52 Argentina MerVal 12,373.5 -0.38 44.23 Colombia IGBC 10,937.53 0.45 -5.99 Venezuela IBC 5,695.97 2.55 47.61 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.0546 0.45 -13.00 Mexico peso 15.3309 0.08 -3.83 Chile peso 611.5 -0.34 -0.83 Colombia peso 2,367.99 0.89 0.85 Peru sol 3.144 0.19 -5.25 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9175 0.00 -4.12 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.57 0.08 11.38 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)