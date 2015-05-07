FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Investors see more tightening in Brazil after cenbank minutes
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Investors see more tightening in Brazil after cenbank minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's interest-rate
futures rallied on Thursday after the central bank said
inflation is still forecast to remain above target by the end of
2016, signaling more monetary tightening will be needed to tame
prices.
    Yields paid on contracts maturing in January 2017 
jumped 13 basis points after the bank released the minutes of
the last meeting of its monetary policy committee known as
Copom. 
    The local yield curve based on those contracts showed most
investors now bet the central bank will raise the base Selic
rate by another 50 basis points in June, to 13.75 percent.
 
    Before the release of the bank's minutes, the curve showed
equal bets on a 25 or 50 basis points hike.
    "The Copom repeated the message that it aims to anchor 2016
inflation at the mid-point of the target, and this wording
suggests that the Copom will hike once more, at the June 3
meeting," Barclays economist Bruno Rovai wrote in a note to
clients.
    "The question is whether it will be a 25 or 50 basis point
hike. From the minutes, both options are valid," he added,
betting on a more modest increase of 25 basis points.
    
    Key interest-rate contracts traded at Brazil's BM&FBovespa
at 1420 GMT:    
    
 month  ticker      last(%)  previous close(%)   change (p.p.)
 JUL5               13.341         13.328            0.013
 JAN6                13.77         13.70             0.07
 JAN7                13.61         13.50             0.11
 JAN1                12.95         12.91             0.04
 JAN3                12.91         12.87             0.04
 
    

 (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Ted Botha)

