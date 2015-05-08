EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies rally after U.S. jobs data

By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on Friday as investors considered U.S. jobs data not strong enough to justify an immediate interest-rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Brazilian real rallied 1.3 percent, leading gains among currencies in the region, after the data showed U.S. job growth rebounded last month while the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest since May 2008. However, March payrolls were revised down to show that job creation that month was the smallest since June 2012. "Not the strong labor market release that could have put a June rate hike back on the table," Rob Carnell, an economist with ING, said in a report. "Even with a really good payrolls figure for May, the June rate hike option now looks dead and buried." Emerging markets have posted losses whenever prospects for higher U.S. rates grow, reducing the allure of higher-yielding assets in general. Mexico's peso rose 1.1 percent even after data showed Mexican consumer confidence fell in April by the most in nine months. In equity markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dipped 0.1 percent as shares of state-run oil company Petrobras lost about 2 percent, weighing the most on the index. Petrobras could be hit again by losses on fuel imports as the price of gasoline in the Brazilian market has slipped below international market levels. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1034.49 0.93 7.17 MSCI LatAm 2737.63 1.69 -1.3 Brazil Bovespa 56824.24 -0.17 13.63 Mexico IPC 44992.83 0.5 4.28 Chile IPSA 4111.26 0.02 6.76 Chile IGPA 19906.53 0.05 5.49 Argentina MerVal 12112.069 -0.1 41.18 Colombia IGBC 10674.94 -0.38 -8.25 Venezuela IBC 5695.97 0 47.61 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.9848 1.33 -10.97 Mexico peso 15.1522 1.08 -2.69 Chile peso 604.2 0.75 0.36 Colombia peso 2363.2 0.32 1.05 Peru sol 3.148 -0.22 -5.37 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9200 0.06 -4.15 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.52 0.56 11.82 (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by Dan Grebler)