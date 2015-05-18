FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Bovespa drops with banking shares, Vale
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Bovespa drops with banking shares, Vale

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index dropped more than 1 percent on Monday as shares of
banks and miners weighed, while Latin American currencies
weakened as higher U.S. Treasuries yields lured investors out of
riskier assets.
    Shares of Brazilian banks Bradesco slid 3.2
percent while Itau Unibanco dropped 2.1 percent on
concerns the government may increase taxes on the banking sector
to help it plug a growing fiscal deficit.
    Shares of miner Vale, the world's largest
producer of iron ore, fell nearly 3 percent as prices for the
mineral .IO62-CNI=SI declined for a fourth straight session.
    The Bovespa stock index dropped 1.5 percent, erasing
early gains that had been supported by Petrobras. 
    Preferred shares of Petrobras, the state-run oil company,
rose as much as 4.2 percent after it reported first-quarter
earning that beat analysts' estimates, but later erased gains.
 
    Meanwhile, key Latin American currencies slid between 0.2
percent and 0.7 percent as a rise in U.S. Treasuries yields
sapped investor appetite for higher-yielding but riskier
emerging market assets.
    Many investors avoided large positions in Latin American
currencies before the U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from
its latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The document is
expected to shed light on how long U.S. policymakers may take to
raise interest rates in the world's largest economy.
 
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1040.45    -0.28     9.11
 MSCI LatAm                         2717.51    -1.75      1.4
 Brazil Bovespa                    56410.91    -1.46    12.81
 Mexico IPC                        45243.96     -0.2     4.86
 Chile IPSA                         4100.17    -0.28     6.47
 Chile IGPA                        19885.09    -0.26     5.38
 Argentina MerVal                 12265.029    -0.89    42.97
 Colombia IGBC                     10571.67    -0.24    -9.14
 Venezuela IBC                      5699.58     0.07    47.71
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.0109    -0.51   -11.74
 Mexico peso                        15.1217    -0.74    -2.50
 Chile peso                           598.1    -0.39     1.39
 Colombia peso                       2427.5    -0.51    -1.63
 Peru sol                            3.1511    -0.19    -5.46
 Argentina peso (interbank)          8.9450     0.03    -4.42
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            12.57     0.64    11.38
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.