EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop on strong U.S. housing data
May 19, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop on strong U.S. housing data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
eased on Tuesday after robust U.S. housing data reignited fears
that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates later this
year, reducing the allure of higher-yielding emerging market
assets.
    The Brazilian real lost 0.8 percent while the Mexican
peso slipped 0.5 percent after U.S. housing starts jumped
to their highest level in nearly 7-1/2 years in April, driving
yields on U.S. Treasury debt higher. 
    The Colombian peso led currency losses in the region,
slumping 2.3 percent after a judiciary authority suspended the
sale of a government majority stake in power generator Isagen
 just days before its scheduled auction. 
    The decision raised concerns about the inflow of dollars
related to the prospective sale.
    Yields paid on Brazil's interest-rate futures closed higher
with traders citing foreign investors' appetite for long-dated,
fixed-income assets in Latin America's largest economy.
    Expectations that Brazilian policymakers will be more
hawkish than expected in the next few months increased after a
closed-door meeting between economists and central bank director
Luiz Awazu Pereira in Sao Paulo on Monday.
    Two economists who asked not to be named said they left the
meeting with the impression that the central bank will beat
market consensus when raising interest rates in the next few
months. 
    Awazu Pereira also signaled that Brazil's benchmark Selic
rate may remain high longer than expected by investors. A more
aggressive monetary tightening cycle now could make room for
lower interest rates in the future.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1915 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                     Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                                  pct   change
                                               change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1,039.65    -0.12     8.85
 MSCI LatAm                         2,670.39    -1.48    -0.63
 Brazil Bovespa                    55,498.82    -1.26    10.98
 Mexico IPC                        45,311.75    -0.21     5.02
 Chile IPSA                         4,080.03    -0.66     5.95
 Chile IGPA                        19,800.16    -0.54     4.93
 Argentina MerVal                  11,653.31    -3.67    35.83
 Colombia IGBC                     10,612.07     0.38    -8.79
 Venezuela IBC                      5,714.11     0.25    48.08
                                                              
 Currencies                                     Daily  YTD pct
                                                  pct   change
                                      Latest   change  
 Brazil real                          3.0407    -0.76   -12.60
 Mexico peso                         15.1924    -0.50    -2.95
 Chile peso                           603.75    -0.70     0.44
 Colombia peso                       2,484.5    -2.29    -3.88
 Peru sol                              3.155    -0.12    -5.58
 Argentina peso (interbank)           8.9550    -0.03    -4.52
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             12.65     0.08    10.67
                                                       
 
 (Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione in Sao Paulo, editing
by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
