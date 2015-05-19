EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop on strong U.S. housing data

By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies eased on Tuesday after robust U.S. housing data reignited fears that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates later this year, reducing the allure of higher-yielding emerging market assets. The Brazilian real lost 0.8 percent while the Mexican peso slipped 0.5 percent after U.S. housing starts jumped to their highest level in nearly 7-1/2 years in April, driving yields on U.S. Treasury debt higher. The Colombian peso led currency losses in the region, slumping 2.3 percent after a judiciary authority suspended the sale of a government majority stake in power generator Isagen just days before its scheduled auction. The decision raised concerns about the inflow of dollars related to the prospective sale. Yields paid on Brazil's interest-rate futures closed higher with traders citing foreign investors' appetite for long-dated, fixed-income assets in Latin America's largest economy. Expectations that Brazilian policymakers will be more hawkish than expected in the next few months increased after a closed-door meeting between economists and central bank director Luiz Awazu Pereira in Sao Paulo on Monday. Two economists who asked not to be named said they left the meeting with the impression that the central bank will beat market consensus when raising interest rates in the next few months. Awazu Pereira also signaled that Brazil's benchmark Selic rate may remain high longer than expected by investors. A more aggressive monetary tightening cycle now could make room for lower interest rates in the future. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1915 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,039.65 -0.12 8.85 MSCI LatAm 2,670.39 -1.48 -0.63 Brazil Bovespa 55,498.82 -1.26 10.98 Mexico IPC 45,311.75 -0.21 5.02 Chile IPSA 4,080.03 -0.66 5.95 Chile IGPA 19,800.16 -0.54 4.93 Argentina MerVal 11,653.31 -3.67 35.83 Colombia IGBC 10,612.07 0.38 -8.79 Venezuela IBC 5,714.11 0.25 48.08 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 3.0407 -0.76 -12.60 Mexico peso 15.1924 -0.50 -2.95 Chile peso 603.75 -0.70 0.44 Colombia peso 2,484.5 -2.29 -3.88 Peru sol 3.155 -0.12 -5.58 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9550 -0.03 -4.52 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.65 0.08 10.67 (Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione in Sao Paulo, editing by G Crosse)