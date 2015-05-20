EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets weak on Fed caution; Brazil real up

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 20 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies were mostly down on Wednesday as investors worried the U.S. Federal Reserve might signal it is inclined to raise interest rates soon, a move that could reduce the allure of higher-yielding emerging market assets. Major regional stock indexes, including Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa, Mexico's IPC and Chile's IPSA were in negative territory before the Fed releases the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting. The currencies of Mexico, Chile, and Colombia slid between 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent. Latin American assets have rallied recently as a number of weak U.S. economic figures fueled bets the Fed could delay an expected interest rate increase to later this year. The Brazilian real bucked the weakening trend, gaining 0.5 percent, as investors expected lawmakers to approve more fiscal austerity, which is crucial if the government is to meet an important budget savings goal this year. "There is a lot of fiscal noise (in Brazil), but asset prices assume that Finance Minister (Joaquim) Levy continues to anchor the adjustment process to restore policy credibility," Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies, wrote in a note to clients. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,036.91 -0.38 8.84 MSCI LatAm 2,668.1 -0.14 -2.05 Brazil Bovespa 55,314.2 -0.33 10.61 Mexico IPC 45,287.96 -0.05 4.97 Chile IPSA 4,060.91 -0.47 5.45 Chile IGPA 19,714.55 -0.43 4.47 Argentina MerVal 11,722.989 0.51 36.65 Colombia IGBC 10,717.42 0.99 -7.88 Venezuela IBC 6,283.11 9.96 62.83 Currencies Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change Brazil real 3.0256 0.50 -12.17 Mexico peso 15.199 -0.09 -2.99 Chile peso 604.5 -0.12 0.31 Colombia peso 2,498.5 -0.56 -4.42 Peru sol 3.1561 -0.03 -5.61 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9600 -0.03 -4.58 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.59 0.87 11.20 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte. Editing by Andre Grenon)