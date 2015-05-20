FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets weak on Fed caution; Brazil real up
May 20, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets weak on Fed caution; Brazil real up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 20 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies were mostly down on Wednesday as investors worried
the U.S. Federal Reserve might signal it is inclined to raise
interest rates soon, a move that could reduce the allure of
higher-yielding emerging market assets.
    Major regional stock indexes, including Brazil's benchmark
Ibovespa, Mexico's IPC and Chile's IPSA 
were in negative territory before the Fed releases the minutes
of its latest monetary policy meeting.
    The currencies of Mexico, Chile, and Colombia
 slid between 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent.
    Latin American assets have rallied recently as a number of
weak U.S. economic figures fueled bets the Fed could delay an
expected interest rate increase to later this year.
    The Brazilian real bucked the weakening trend,
gaining 0.5 percent, as investors expected lawmakers to approve
more fiscal austerity, which is crucial if the government is to
meet an important budget savings goal this year.
    "There is a lot of fiscal noise (in Brazil), but asset
prices assume that Finance Minister (Joaquim) Levy continues to
anchor the adjustment process to restore policy credibility,"
Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies,
wrote in a note to clients.
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                      Latest        Daily  YTD pct
                                                    pct   change
                                                 change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                1,036.91    -0.38     8.84
 MSCI LatAm                            2,668.1    -0.14    -2.05
 Brazil Bovespa                       55,314.2    -0.33    10.61
 Mexico IPC                          45,287.96    -0.05     4.97
 Chile IPSA                           4,060.91    -0.47     5.45
 Chile IGPA                          19,714.55    -0.43     4.47
 Argentina MerVal                   11,722.989     0.51    36.65
 Colombia IGBC                       10,717.42     0.99    -7.88
 Venezuela IBC                        6,283.11     9.96    62.83
                                                                
 Currencies                                       Daily  YTD pct
                                        Latest      pct   change
                                                 change  
 Brazil real                            3.0256     0.50   -12.17
 Mexico peso                            15.199    -0.09    -2.99
 Chile peso                              604.5    -0.12     0.31
 Colombia peso                         2,498.5    -0.56    -4.42
 Peru sol                               3.1561    -0.03    -5.61
 Argentina peso (interbank)             8.9600    -0.03    -4.58
                                                         
 Argentina peso (parallel)               12.59     0.87    11.20
                                                         
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
