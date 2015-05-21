FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls on weak economy, fiscal uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls on weak economy, fiscal uncertainty

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led
losses among Latin American currencies on Thursday after a batch
of weak economic data added uncertainty about the government's
ability to meet a key budget savings target this year.
    The real lost more than 1 percent after data showed
Brazil's unemployment rate rose in April to its highest in
nearly four years, while economic activity weakened more than
forecast in March.  
    The data confirmed Brazil is headed to a recession this
year, which will probably curb government revenues and make it
more difficult for Finance Minister Joaquim Levy to meet a
primary fiscal surplus target of 1.2 percent in 2015.
    Investors have been watching Brazil's fiscal performance,
which also depends on a number of austerity measures subject to
congressional approval, to make sure that the country will keep
its coveted investment-grade rating.
    "The fiscal situation remains complicated, the economy is
weak and the central bank seems to be less active in the market,
so it's natural for the real to weaken today," said Glauber
Romano, a trader with Intercam brokerage in Brazil.
    Brazil's central bank has been rolling over less than 100
percent of the currency swaps that expire early in June,
removing some of the support it has been giving to the real.
    The swaps are derivatives that provide investors with
protection against currency losses, easing demand for dollars in
the spot market. 
    Some traders bet the central bank may further slow down the
rollover pace of currency swaps next month if the real remains
near the 3-per-dollar threshold. The real last traded at 3.04
per dollar.
    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1032.37    -0.36     8.34
 MSCI LatAm                          2647.7    -0.04    -2.89
 Brazil Bovespa                     54889.9    -0.02     9.76
 Mexico IPC                        45178.43    -0.23     4.71
 Chile IPSA                         4057.94    -0.54     5.37
 Chile IGPA                        19699.86    -0.51     4.40
 Argentina MerVal                   11863.5     1.15    38.29
 Colombia IGBC                     10650.98     0.34    -8.45
 Venezuela IBC                      6470.65     2.98    67.69
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.0371    -1.12   -12.50
 Mexico peso                        15.2353    -0.24    -3.22
 Chile peso                           604.5     0.00     0.31
 Colombia peso                       2485.4     0.02    -3.92
 Peru sol                            3.1461     0.25    -5.31
 Argentina peso (interbank)          8.9625     0.00    -4.60
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            12.59     0.40    11.20
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.