EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slides on fiscal noise, Fed concern
#Market News
May 25, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slides on fiscal noise, Fed concern

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses
among Latin American currencies on Monday as questions about the
political support to Brazilian austerity measures added to
concern about the timing of an expected interest rate hike in
the United States.
    The real dropped more than 1 percent earlier in the
session on talk that Finance Minister Joaquim Levy considered a
budget freeze of 69.9 billion reais ($21.6 billion) announced on
Friday as insufficient.
    The speculation emerged when he unexpectedly missed the
press conference where the spending cuts were announced,
triggering fears that he was losing the support of President
Dilma Rousseff.
    "The market doesn't think Levy will leave the government,
but there are indications that there was an internal dispute,"
said Jaime Ferreira, head of the currency trading at Intercam
brokerage in Sao Paulo.
    The real trimmed losses in the afternoon, however, after
Levy denied any disagreements within the government over the
budget cuts and said he did not plan to leave his post.
 
    Levy and Rousseff's chief of staff Aloizio Mercadante also
announced redoubled efforts to pass other key austerity measures
through Congress as part of a strategy to dispel concern over
the austerity plan.
    Brazil has been pushing austerity measures despite a looming
economic recession to restore investors' confidence in the
Rousseff's fiscal policy and to safeguard the country's
investment-grade credit rating.
    Also weighing on the real and other Latin American
currencies was fear that U.S. interest rates could go higher
soon, reducing the allure of higher-yielding emerging market
assets.
    That fear grew on Monday after U.S. consumer inflation
excluding food and energy came in slightly above forecasts, and
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said a rate increase
would be appropriate this year if the economy shows further
improvement.  
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1830 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                              Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets          1032.34    -0.51      8.5
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                     2605.52    -0.27    -4.22
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                54845.52     0.86     9.67
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                    44819.01    -0.12     3.88
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                     4040.23    -0.53     4.91
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                    19641.11    -0.39     4.08
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             11459.529    -2.06    33.58
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                  10479.7    -0.69    -9.93
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                  9440.83    16.91   144.66
                                                  
                                                         
 Currencies                              daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                                 Latest           
 Brazil real                     3.1015    -0.23   -14.32
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    15.2468     0.05    -3.30
                                                  
 Chile peso                         611    -0.45    -0.75
                                                  
 Colombia peso                   2483.5     0.52    -3.85
 Peru sol                        3.1511    -0.29    -5.46
                                                  
 Argentina peso (interbank)      8.9700    -0.03    -4.68
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)         12.6     0.32    11.11
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.