EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX down on Fed fears; debt issuance supports real
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 6:48 PM / in 2 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX down on Fed fears; debt issuance supports real

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - Most Latin American
currencies weakened on Monday following strong U.S. economic
data, but the real was steady as a number of Brazilian companies
including Petrobras issued debt abroad, boosting prospects for
dollar inflows.
    The currencies of Mexico, Chile and Colombia
 dropped between 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent after reports
showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May and
construction spending surged in April to a nearly 6-1/2-year
high. 
    The data supported bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve may
soon increase interest rates, reducing the allure of
higher-yielding but riskier emerging market assets.
    The Brazilian real bucked the trend, however, after
state-run oil company Petrobras and media group Globo
offered to sell dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 100 years
and 10 years, respectively. 
    The deals added to debt issued last week by bank Itau
 and food processor BRF.
    "This is a sign that there is appetite for Brazilian assets
and that dollar inflows may remain positive," said Glauber
Romano, a trader with Intercam brokerage in Brazil.
    Petrobras' decision to issue so-called century bonds marked
its return to international debt markets after a massive
corruption scandal emerged last year, cutting off virtually all
Latin American issuers from capital markets for months.
 
     
  
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1830 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1001.35    -0.29     5.01
 MSCI LatAm                          2498.34     0.08    -8.48
 Brazil Bovespa                     53189.85     0.81     6.36
 Mexico IPC                          44731.7     0.06     3.68
 Chile IPSA                          4010.37    -0.87     4.14
 Chile IGPA                         19515.44    -0.75     3.42
 Argentina MerVal                   10803.72     0.02    25.93
 Colombia IGBC                       10156.4    -0.48   -12.71
 Venezuela IBC                      11497.65     3.66   197.96
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.1859     0.03   -16.59
 Mexico peso                          15.488    -0.71    -4.80
 Chile peso                           624.25    -1.00    -2.86
 Colombia peso                        2560.2    -1.18    -6.73
 Peru sol                             3.1561     0.00    -5.61
 Argentina peso (interbank)           8.9950    -0.03    -4.95
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             12.58     0.56    11.29
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)

