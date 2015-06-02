FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Vale drives up Brazil Bovespa, currencies gain on Greece deal hopes
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Vale drives up Brazil Bovespa, currencies gain on Greece deal hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian miner Vale
SA jumped more than 6 percent on Tuesday, driving the benchmark
Bovespa index up nearly 2 percent, while hopes that Greece is
near an agreement with its creditors supported Latin American
currencies in general.
    Vale's shares rallied as iron ore futures rose to
a three-week high in China. Shares of steelmaker Companhia
Siderurgica Nacional, which have a smaller weight on
the Bovespa index, rose for the same reason. 
    The Bovespa last traded 1.9 percent higher, followed
by Mexico's IPC index, which rose 0.6 percent.
    Latin American currencies also posted gains as investors bet
Greece and its creditors are coming close to a deal to unlock
more funds to the cash-strapped country. 
    Athens is close to running out of money and has threatened
to default on a payment to the International Monetary Fund this
week. Expectation of a deal supported risk appetite across the
globe, however, encouraging investors to buy euros and emerging
market currencies.
    In Latin America, gains were led by the Brazilian real
, which rose 1.4 percent, and the Mexican peso,
with traded 0.6 percent stronger.
      
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1745 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1001.44    -0.15     4.87
 MSCI LatAm                         2555.04     2.19    -8.33
 Brazil Bovespa                    54049.27     1.92     8.08
 Mexico IPC                         45010.4     0.56     4.32
 Chile IPSA                         3989.15    -0.39     3.59
 Chile IGPA                        19428.53    -0.33     2.96
 Argentina MerVal                  11212.35     4.21    30.69
 Colombia IGBC                      10235.6     0.88   -12.02
 Venezuela IBC                     12406.61     7.91   221.52
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1282     1.41   -15.05
 Mexico peso                        15.3943     0.60    -4.22
 Chile peso                          623.25     0.16    -2.70
 Colombia peso                      2558.05     0.12    -6.65
 Peru sol                            3.1561     0.03    -5.61
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.0000    -0.03    -5.00
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            12.62     0.08    10.94
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.