June 3, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rates futures rise before monetary policy decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Yields paid on Brazil's
interest rate futures rose on Wednesday as investors bet the
central bank will increase its benchmark Selic rate by another
50 basis points Wednesday evening and leave the door open for
additional monetary tightening in the next few months.
    Interest rates for January 2016 climbed 2 basis
points while those for January 2017 rose 6 basis
points. Analysts said the yield curve priced in bets that the
Selic will reach 13.75 percent this month and 14.0 percent in
July, from its current level of 13.25 percent.
    A considerable number of investors are even more hawkish and
see the Selic being raised by another 50 basis points in July as
well, despite signs that the economy is entering a prolonged
recession.
    Brazil's monetary policy committee, or Copom, has already
increased the Selic by 2.25 basis points since October as it
tries to regain its credibility as an inflation fighter.
 
    While economists have been welcoming the central bank's
efforts to restore its credibility, some have also warned that
policymakers risk causing unnecessary damage to the economy if
they continue to raise rates much further. 
    
    Brazil's most traded interest rate futures at close:    
    
 month  ticker       last       previous     change(p.p
                    (pct)      close(pct)        .)
 JUL5                13.597      13.575         0.022
 JAN6               13.97        13.95          0.02
 JAN7               13.58        13.52          0.06
 JAN1               12.55        12.49          0.06
 JAN3               12.47        12.41          0.06
 
   

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Walter Brandimarte; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)

