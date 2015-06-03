EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rates futures rise before monetary policy decision

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Yields paid on Brazil's interest rate futures rose on Wednesday as investors bet the central bank will increase its benchmark Selic rate by another 50 basis points Wednesday evening and leave the door open for additional monetary tightening in the next few months. Interest rates for January 2016 climbed 2 basis points while those for January 2017 rose 6 basis points. Analysts said the yield curve priced in bets that the Selic will reach 13.75 percent this month and 14.0 percent in July, from its current level of 13.25 percent. A considerable number of investors are even more hawkish and see the Selic being raised by another 50 basis points in July as well, despite signs that the economy is entering a prolonged recession. Brazil's monetary policy committee, or Copom, has already increased the Selic by 2.25 basis points since October as it tries to regain its credibility as an inflation fighter. While economists have been welcoming the central bank's efforts to restore its credibility, some have also warned that policymakers risk causing unnecessary damage to the economy if they continue to raise rates much further. Brazil's most traded interest rate futures at close: month ticker last previous change(p.p (pct) close(pct) .) JUL5 13.597 13.575 0.022 JAN6 13.97 13.95 0.02 JAN7 13.58 13.52 0.06 JAN1 12.55 12.49 0.06 JAN3 12.47 12.41 0.06 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)