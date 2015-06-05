FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall broadly as U.S. jobs data weigh
June 5, 2015

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall broadly as U.S. jobs data weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Friday after stronger-than-expected monthly jobs
data increased bets that the Federal Reserve will hike U.S.
interest rates this year, reducing the allure of high-yielding
emerging markets.
    The currencies of Brazil, Mexico, Chile 
and Colombia all weakened at least 0.9 percent after a
government report showed U.S. employers added more jobs than
expected in May while wages picked up. 
    The report poured cold water on hopes that the Fed could
take longer to once again start raising rates following weak
recent U.S. data on consumer spending and industrial production.
    Trading in Brazilian markets was slower than usual as many
players were absent on a trading day squeezed between a national
holiday and the weekend.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dropped 1 percent,
underperforming other regional stock markets, as stocks caught
up with Wall Street losses on Thursday, when domestic markets
were closed for the Corpus Christi holiday.
    On the flip side, shares of Santander Brasil,
the local subsidiary of Spain's Banco Santander SA,
gained more than 1 percent after the bank said it no longer
needs to set aside 4.8 billion reais ($1.5 billion) for the
payment of taxes after it won a court case against the Brazilian
government.
    Yields paid on Brazil's interest rate futures rose sharply
after the central bank left the door open for additional
monetary tightening after raising its benchmark Selic rate by 50
basis points to 13.75 percent, late on Wednesday.
 
    Interest rates for January 2016 rose 10 basis
points while those for January 2017 climbed 11 basis
points. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                      Latest      Daily  YTD pct
                                                  pct   change
                                               change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                980.12     -0.8     3.32
 MSCI LatAm                         2,483.68    -1.33    -7.72
 Brazil Bovespa                    53,007.73    -0.96     6.00
 Mexico IPC                        44,607.78      0.1     3.39
 Chile IPSA                         3,962.72     0.25     2.90
 Chile IGPA                        19,312.32     0.21     2.34
 Argentina MerVal                  11,209.91    -0.32    30.67
 Colombia IGBC                     10,256.35     0.41   -11.85
 Venezuela IBC                     12,611.07     1.94   226.82
                                                              
 Currencies                                     Daily  YTD pct
                                                  pct   change
                                      Latest   change  
 Brazil real                          3.1613    -0.91   -15.94
 Mexico peso                         15.6815    -0.90    -5.98
 Chile peso                              637    -1.30    -4.80
 Colombia peso                         2,618    -1.06    -8.79
 Peru sol                             3.1501    -0.22    -5.43
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.0125    -0.03    -5.13
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             12.59     0.40    11.20
                                                       
 
 (Editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
