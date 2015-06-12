FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on Greece fears
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on Greece fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, June 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
mostly weakened against the dollar on Friday as mounting
concerns over a potential Greek debt default sapped demand for
riskier assets.
    Most of the region's currencies slipped between 0.2 and 0.4
percent against the dollar, while the MSCI Latin American stock
index recovered part of the previous session's
loss despite a roughly 1 percent decline in Brazil's Bovespa
index.
    The International Monetary Fund walked out of debt talks
with Greece on Thursday citing "major differences," putting the
indebted nation closer to the brink of default. 
    Investors concerned about the potential impact of a default
on the euro zone's economic health and the global financial
system tend to favor safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar
when tensions mount. 
    In Latin America, a lack of local economic indicators caused
traders to take their cues from abroad, driving lower the
currencies of Mexico, Chile and Colombia.
    Brazil's real remained resilient, however, trading near
Thursday's closing level. Traders cited the outlook for higher
interest rates in Latin America's largest economy as a likely
backstop against the currency's weakness.  
    Data on Wednesday showed inflation in Brazil rose to an
11-year high of 8.47 percent in the 12 months through May, way
above the 4.5 percent target that the central bank aims to meet
by the end of 2016.
    "The market has to keep in mind that interest rates are not
going to stop rising very soon and that is bringing capital to
Brazil, despite all the pressure coming from abroad," said Jaime
Ferreira, head of currency trading at brokerage Intercam in
Brazil.
    In equities markets, Brazil's Bovespa stock index 
dropped about 1 percent, nearly erasing the week's gains. Losses
were concentrated in shares of banks and commodities producers,
which tend to draw a large portion of foreign investors and
often fluctuate alongside global risk appetite. 

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1800 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                  Latest     Daily pct     YTD pct
                                              change      change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            980.34        0.36        2.14
                                                      
 MSCI LatAm                     2,533.67         0.4       -7.48
 Brazil Bovespa                53,198.42       -0.91        6.38
 Mexico IPC                    44,607.66       -0.04        3.39
 Chile IPSA                     3,963.35        -0.1        2.92
 Chile IGPA                    19,295.04        -0.1        2.25
 Argentina MerVal              11,318.81       -0.39       31.94
 Colombia IGBC                 10,357.55        -0.1      -10.98
 Venezuela IBC                 13,715.84       -0.21      255.45
                                                                
 Currencies                                Daily pct     YTD pct
                                              change      change
                                  Latest              
 Brazil real                      3.1060       -0.02      -14.44
 Mexico peso                     15.4044       -0.36       -4.29
 Chile peso                        632.3       -0.21       -4.10
 Colombia peso                   2,525.1        0.23       -5.43
 Peru sol                         3.1541       -0.03       -5.55
 Argentina peso (interbank)       9.0350       -0.03       -5.37
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)         12.63        0.32       10.85
                                                      
 
    

 (Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.