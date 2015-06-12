EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on Greece fears

By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies mostly weakened against the dollar on Friday as mounting concerns over a potential Greek debt default sapped demand for riskier assets. Most of the region's currencies slipped between 0.2 and 0.4 percent against the dollar, while the MSCI Latin American stock index recovered part of the previous session's loss despite a roughly 1 percent decline in Brazil's Bovespa index. The International Monetary Fund walked out of debt talks with Greece on Thursday citing "major differences," putting the indebted nation closer to the brink of default. Investors concerned about the potential impact of a default on the euro zone's economic health and the global financial system tend to favor safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar when tensions mount. In Latin America, a lack of local economic indicators caused traders to take their cues from abroad, driving lower the currencies of Mexico, Chile and Colombia. Brazil's real remained resilient, however, trading near Thursday's closing level. Traders cited the outlook for higher interest rates in Latin America's largest economy as a likely backstop against the currency's weakness. Data on Wednesday showed inflation in Brazil rose to an 11-year high of 8.47 percent in the 12 months through May, way above the 4.5 percent target that the central bank aims to meet by the end of 2016. "The market has to keep in mind that interest rates are not going to stop rising very soon and that is bringing capital to Brazil, despite all the pressure coming from abroad," said Jaime Ferreira, head of currency trading at brokerage Intercam in Brazil. In equities markets, Brazil's Bovespa stock index dropped about 1 percent, nearly erasing the week's gains. Losses were concentrated in shares of banks and commodities producers, which tend to draw a large portion of foreign investors and often fluctuate alongside global risk appetite. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1800 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 980.34 0.36 2.14 MSCI LatAm 2,533.67 0.4 -7.48 Brazil Bovespa 53,198.42 -0.91 6.38 Mexico IPC 44,607.66 -0.04 3.39 Chile IPSA 3,963.35 -0.1 2.92 Chile IGPA 19,295.04 -0.1 2.25 Argentina MerVal 11,318.81 -0.39 31.94 Colombia IGBC 10,357.55 -0.1 -10.98 Venezuela IBC 13,715.84 -0.21 255.45 Currencies Daily pct YTD pct change change Latest Brazil real 3.1060 -0.02 -14.44 Mexico peso 15.4044 -0.36 -4.29 Chile peso 632.3 -0.21 -4.10 Colombia peso 2,525.1 0.23 -5.43 Peru sol 3.1541 -0.03 -5.55 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0350 -0.03 -5.37 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.63 0.32 10.85 (Editing by Diane Craft)