EMERGING MARKETS-Greece weighs on Latam markets; Brazil real gains
June 15, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Greece weighs on Latam markets; Brazil real gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Monday on mounting fears of a Greek debt
default, but the Brazilian real strengthened as investors bet
the country's rising interest rates will keep dollars flowing
into the domestic market.
    Investors' aversion to risk increased across the globe after
Greece's cash-for-reforms talks collapsed, raising the prospect
of a debt default in two weeks, when Athens faces a 1.6 billion
euro repayment to the International Monetary Fund.
    Latin American stocks fell 0.6 percent as measured by a
benchmark MSCI index. 
    Among the biggest decliners in Brazil were shares of miner
Vale SA, which slid 3.2 percent, tracking lower iron
ore prices. 
    At the same time, shares of Embraer gained 1
percent after the airplane maker said it won 50 firm orders
worth $2.6 billion for its narrow-body jets at the Paris air
show. 
    Latin American currencies fell on Greece's concerns but
trimmed their losses as weaker-than-expected U.S. industrial
production data reduced fears of an imminent interest rate hike
by the U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    The Brazilian real climbed 0.4 percent as investors
bet the central bank will extend its aggressive monetary
tightening campaign in the next few months, taking the benchmark
Selic rate to at least 14 percent.
    "Despite growing risk aversion due to Greece, Brazil still
offers very high interest rates," said Reginaldo Galhardo, head
of currency trading at brokerage Treviso in Sao Paulo.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1745 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                          daily %    YTD %
                                         change   change
                             Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets           970.7    -0.89     2.42
                                                 
 MSCI LatAm                    2518.78    -0.58    -7.12
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa               52997.44    -0.66     5.98
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                   44411.27    -0.63     2.93
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                    3923.61    -0.85     1.89
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                   19124.19    -0.76     1.34
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal             11295.67     -0.6    31.67
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC                10342.85    -0.24   -11.10
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC                13759.84     0.32   256.59
                                                 
                                                        
 Currencies                             daily %    YTD %
                                         change   change
                                Latest           
 Brazil real                    3.1081     0.29   -14.50
                                                 
 Mexico peso                   15.4237    -0.09    -4.41
                                                 
 Chile peso                      633.5    -0.19    -4.28
                                                 
 Colombia peso                    2536    -0.43    -5.84
 Peru sol                       3.1581    -0.09    -5.67
                                                 
 Argentina peso (interbank)     9.0400    -0.03    -5.42
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)       12.63     0.32    10.85
                                                 
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
