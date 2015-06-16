FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks track Wall Street higher; real rallies
June 16, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks track Wall Street higher; real rallies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on
Tuesday as Wall Street rebounded after two consecutive sessions
of losses despite growing fears of a Greek debt default.
    The MSCI's benchmark stock index for the region
 gained 1 percent. Analysts said the market may
soon enter a wait-and-see mode before a key interest rate
decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
    Even as investors only expect the Fed to raise interest
rates in September, they will carefully watch for signs of the
future monetary tightening pace to adjust their appetite for
higher-yielding but riskier emerging market assets.
    In Brazil, investors put aside concerns about a possible
debt default by Greece to focus on prospects of rising interest
rates that have been making Latin America's largest economy an
appealing destination to speculative capital.
    The Brazilian real closed 1 percent stronger to 3.09
per dollar, buoyed by expectations of continued inflows into the
domestic market.
    "The external scenario remains negative, but inflows
continue to trend higher as a result of rising interest rates
and corporate debt issuance," said Jefferson Luiz Rugik, a
trader with Correparti brokerage in Brazil.
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2017 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                     Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                                  pct   change
                                               change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                966.38    -0.43     1.48
 MSCI LatAm                         2,549.38     0.98    -7.45
 Brazil Bovespa                    53,702.15     1.06     7.39
 Mexico IPC                        44,722.28     0.74     3.65
 Chile IPSA                         3,937.52      0.3     2.25
 Chile IGPA                        19,178.49     0.25     1.63
 Argentina MerVal                  11,374.09     1.35    32.58
 Colombia IGBC                     10,245.88    -0.94   -11.94
 Venezuela IBC                     13,313.32    -3.25   245.02
                                                              
 Currencies                           Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                                  pct   change
                                               change  
 Brazil real                          3.0946     1.03   -14.12
 Mexico peso                          15.389     0.31    -4.19
 Chile peso                           635.75    -0.35    -4.62
 Colombia peso                         2,536     0.00    -5.84
 Peru sol                             3.1621    -0.06    -5.79
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.0425     0.00    -5.45
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)              12.8    -0.94     9.37
                                                       
 
    

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowksi; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
