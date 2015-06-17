FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest rates rally on central banker's remark
June 17, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest rates rally on central banker's remark

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Yields paid on Brazil's
interest rate contracts rallied on Wednesday after a central
bank director said recent progress in inflation expectations was
"not good enough," while Latin American currencies weakened
slightly ahead of a U.S. monetary policy statement.
    Brazil's interest rate futures for January 2017 
rallied 8 basis points to 14.04 percent as comments from central
bank director Tony Volpon led investors to bet rates would
remain high for longer than expected next year.
    In a meeting with investors in London, Volpon acknowledged a
recent improvement in inflation expectations for 2016 but
suggested more must be done to meet the government's target of
4.5 percent.
    "Despite much higher inflation this year, which we expect to
close around 8 percent, 2016 inflation expectations have
actually fallen to the 5.5 percent region," Volpon said,
according to a copy of his speech posted on the central bank
website. 
    "Despite this important feat, this is not good enough," he
said. "The central bank's commitment is to have inflation at 4.5
percent, not 5.5 percent."
    Analysts said his remarks indicated the central bank does
not want to see the market aggressively pricing in rate cuts
after the end of the current monetary tightening cycle.
    Elsewhere in Latin America, most currencies weakened
slightly as investors adopted a cautious stance before the U.S.
Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.
    Investors do not expect the Fed to raise interest rates
until September, but they will watch for signs of the future
monetary tightening pace to adjust their appetite for
higher-yielding but riskier emerging market assets.
    The currencies of Brazil, Mexico, Chile
, and Colombia eased between 0.2 percent and 0.4
percent while stocks tracked by a key MSCI index for Latin
America dropped 0.5 percent.       
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                968.3     0.31     0.94
 MSCI LatAm                         2529.91    -0.47    -6.82
 Brazil Bovespa                    53177.15    -0.98     6.34
 Mexico IPC                        44800.11     0.17     3.83
 Chile IPSA                         3935.88    -0.04     2.21
 Chile IGPA                        19173.61    -0.03     1.61
 Argentina MerVal                 11119.479    -1.97    29.61
 Colombia IGBC                     10221.12    -0.24   -12.15
 Venezuela IBC                     13313.33        0   245.02
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1013    -0.22   -14.31
 Mexico peso                        15.4281    -0.25    -4.43
 Chile peso                           638.5    -0.43    -5.03
 Colombia peso                       2546.9    -0.37    -6.24
 Peru sol                            3.1631    -0.03    -5.82
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.0425     0.03    -5.45
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            12.83     0.16     9.12
                                                      
 
 (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

