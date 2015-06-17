EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexico peso gain after Fed statement on rates

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - The currencies of Brazil and Mexico gained on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast a slightly slower pace of future interest rate hikes, which should increase the allure of higher-yielding emerging market assets.

The Brazilian real rallied 1 percent while the Mexican peso strengthened 0.5 percent. Gains in the real were stronger as investors bet Brazilian interest rates will rise further and remain at high levels throughout 2016, drawing foreign investors into local bonds.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday and signaled it is on track to raise rates once or twice this year. Fed officials, however, saw slightly lower rates at the end of 2016 and 2017 than forecast in March. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)