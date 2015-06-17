FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexico peso gain after Fed statement on rates
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexico peso gain after Fed statement on rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - The currencies of Brazil and Mexico gained on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast a slightly slower pace of future interest rate hikes, which should increase the allure of higher-yielding emerging market assets.

The Brazilian real rallied 1 percent while the Mexican peso strengthened 0.5 percent. Gains in the real were stronger as investors bet Brazilian interest rates will rise further and remain at high levels throughout 2016, drawing foreign investors into local bonds.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday and signaled it is on track to raise rates once or twice this year. Fed officials, however, saw slightly lower rates at the end of 2016 and 2017 than forecast in March. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.