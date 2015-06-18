FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real steady as Fed offsets slower swap rollover
June 18, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real steady as Fed offsets slower swap rollover

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, June 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real was steady
on Thursday as signs of a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve offset the
second move in two weeks by Brazil's central bank to reduce its
support for the currency.
    Signals that the Fed will not raise interest rates
aggressively, and perhaps only once this year, increased the
allure of higher-yielding yet riskier emerging market assets
despite growing fears of a Greek debt default. 
 
    The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso were
little changed from Wednesday's close, while the Chilean peso
 and the Colombian peso both jumped at least 0.8
percent.
    Weighing on the real was a central bank decision to reduce
the rollover pace of currency swaps, derivatives that provide
investors with protection against currency losses.
 
    With the move, the second in as many weeks, the central bank
is gradually dismantling a $111 billion stock of currency swaps
it built during years of intervention in the foreign exchange
market. 
    The swaps have become a heavy burden for Brazil: so far this
year, the central bank has booked losses of 19.2 billion reais
($6.3 billion) from its swap positions.
    The central bank is taking advantage of the renewed appetite
for emerging markets assets to remove its support for the real
without adding too much volatility to the market, analysts said.
    "It is the best opportunity the central bank has to start
reducing (although timidly) the stock" of currency swaps," BNP
Paribas strategists wrote in a note to clients.  
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               977.32     0.82     1.37
 MSCI LatAm                         2573.07     1.57    -7.12
 Brazil Bovespa                    53413.74     0.31     6.81
 Mexico IPC                        44963.51     0.38     4.21
 Chile IPSA                         3932.12    -0.48     2.11
 Chile IGPA                        19153.33    -0.44     1.50
 Argentina MerVal                 11254.729     0.92    31.19
 Colombia IGBC                     10296.42     0.54   -11.50
 Venezuela IBC                     13160.14        0   241.05
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.0576    -0.05   -13.09
 Mexico peso                         15.241     0.08    -3.26
 Chile peso                           630.2     1.16    -3.78
 Colombia peso                       2527.3     0.90    -5.51
 Peru sol                            3.1611     0.06    -5.76
                                                      
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.0475     0.03    -5.50
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            12.89    -0.31     8.61
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama;
and Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
