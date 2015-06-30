FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise cautiously as investors eye Greece
June 30, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise cautiously as investors eye Greece

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks
rose modestly on Tuesday as some investors bet Greece could
still strike a deal to remain in the euro zone, but a sharp fall
in shares of miner Vale weighed on the Brazilian bourse.
    Shares of Latin American companies tracked by a benchmark
MSCI index rose 0.5 percent, partly recovering
from a nearly 4 percent drop in the past eight sessions. Gains
followed reports that Greece would be willing to suspend a
Sunday referendum on the terms of an aid package if talks with
lenders continued. 
    Athens submitted to its creditors a new two-year aid
proposal calling for a parallel debt restructuring, but German
Chancellor Angela Merkel ruled out new negotiations until after
the referendum. 
    While some investors bought stocks to take advantage of a
possible last-minute deal between Greece and its creditors,
others said a potential debt default would have a limited
additional impact on Latin American markets.
    In Brazil, however, the benchmark Bovespa index 
lagged its peers as shares of Vale SA plunged 4
percent on the back of falling iron ore prices. 
    Shares of education companies such as Kroton Educacional
 and Estacio Participacoes rose 2 percent
and 4.4 percent, respectively, as they recovered part of recent
losses resulting from changes in a student financing program run
by the government. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                 Latest        Daily  YTD pct
                                               pct   change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets             971.71     1.28     0.33
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2,515.78     0.79    -8.49
 Brazil Bovespa                 53,119.46      0.2     6.22
 Mexico IPC                     45,010.75     0.67     4.32
 Chile IPSA                       3,897.1      0.4     1.20
 Chile IGPA                     18,977.92     0.28     0.57
 Argentina MerVal              11,623.659     2.81    35.49
 Colombia IGBC                  10,275.06     0.23   -11.69
 Venezuela IBC                  12,857.25    -2.65   233.20
                                                           
 Currencies                                  Daily  YTD pct
                                               pct   change
                                   Latest   change  
 Brazil real                       3.1093     0.26   -14.53
 Mexico peso                      15.7166    -0.21    -6.19
 Chile peso                           639    -0.67    -5.10
 Colombia peso                      2,603    -0.55    -8.26
 Peru sol                          3.1791    -0.22    -6.29
 Argentina peso (interbank)        9.0850    -0.03    -5.89
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          13.35    -0.45     4.87
                                                    
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
