FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso hits all-time low as Greece, US data weigh
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso hits all-time low as Greece, US data weigh

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, July 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's currency hit its
weakest level on record on Wednesday, part of a broader slump in
regional currencies depressed by concern that Greece may leave
the euro zone and that U.S. interest rates are headed higher.
    Mexico is seen as particularly vulnerable to the effects of
higher borrowing costs in the Unites States, its main trading
partner. The country's manufacturing sector slipped in June to
its lowest in 11 months, a survey showed, even before the
potential U.S. rate hike. 
    "The drop in the PMI (purchasing managers' index) adds to
the list of data from Mexico that have come in weaker than
expected in recent weeks," Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets
economists with London-based Capital Economics, wrote in a note
to clients.
    The Mexican peso fell to as much as 15.8106 per
dollar, its weakest level on record, after private payrolls data
showed the U.S. economy was gathering solid momentum after
contracting at the start of the year. 
    The numbers boosted prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates more aggressively than expected,
potentially reducing the allure of higher-yielding, riskier
emerging market assets.
    U.S. employment data, rather than concern over Greece, is
the main reason for the peso's weakness, Mexico's Finance
Minister Luis Videgaray said on Wednesday.
    Citing foreign reserves worth $192 billion, he added that
Mexico has enough resources to ensure the smooth functioning of
its foreign exchange market. 
    Other Latin American currencies also posted losses, with the
Brazilian real dropping 0.6 percent and the Colombian
peso 1.1 percent weaker.
    Concern over potential contagion from Greece, if the country
leaves the euro zone, left investors more averse to risk in
general. 
    Many analysts say, however, that financial links between
Greece and Latin America are very weak, which should prevent
large market impacts here. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1645 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                          daily %    YTD %
                                         change   change
                             Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets          970.92    -0.14     1.67
                                                 
 MSCI LatAm                    2493.78    -0.94    -7.71
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa               52805.51    -0.52     5.60
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                   45085.16     0.07     4.50
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                    3859.29    -0.97     0.22
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                   18824.45    -0.81    -0.24
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal             11832.01      1.5    37.92
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC                10217.72    -0.78   -12.18
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC                12871.11     0.11   233.56
                                                 
                                                        
 Currencies                             daily %    YTD %
                                         change   change
                                Latest           
 Brazil real                    3.1257    -0.56   -14.98
                                                 
 Mexico peso                   15.7855    -0.32    -6.60
                                                 
 Chile peso                      638.8     0.03    -5.07
                                                 
 Colombia peso                  2633.4    -1.09    -9.32
 Peru sol                        3.182    -0.09    -6.38
                                                 
 Argentina peso (interbank)     9.0900    -0.03    -5.94
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)        13.5    -0.74     3.70
                                                 
 
    

 (Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.