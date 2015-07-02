FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies rally on U.S. jobs data
July 2, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies rally on U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, July 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
rallied on Thursday after disappointing U.S. jobs data raised
hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates in
September after all.
    The prospect that U.S. policymakers could soon start
increasing borrowing costs following a string of encouraging
economic data had been reducing the allure of higher-yielding
emerging market assets over the past few weeks.
    Some economists practically ruled out the possibility of a
September rate hike, however, after a report showed U.S.
employers opened 223,000 new jobs last month, less than the
230,000 new positions forecast. The number of new jobs created
in April and May was also revised down. 
    The Brazilian real led gains in the region as it
jumped 1.4 percent. The Mexican peso gained 0.6 percent,
one day after hitting its weakest level on record.
 
    Traders said that reports that Brazil's antitrust agency 
was investigating 15 international banks suspected of
manipulating exchange rates in the country did not have an
impact on prices for the real. 
    Despite Thursday's gains, economists expect Latin American
currencies to test new lows in coming months as prospects of
higher U.S. rates, weak commodity prices and uncertainty over
Greece boost market volatility. 
    In equity markets, shares of Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, or Petrobras, rose 1.6 percent after the
state-run oil producer announced the sale of stakes in two
offshore oilfields and said it is mulling a share offering for
its fuel distribution unit, Petrobras Distribuidora SA.
    Petrobras has been struggling to reduce its debt burden
after a corruption scandal involving its contractors caused
additional delays of its oil production targets.
    Shares of Brazil's JBS SA climbed 1.6 percent
after the world's largest meat packer announced the purchase of
Cargill Inc's pork business in the United States for $1.45
billion. 
    The Brazilian meat packer said on Thursday it expects to
benefit from synergies of more than $75 million after the deal
is approved by antitrust authorities in the next four to seven
months.  
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1835 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                          daily %    YTD %
                                         change   change
                             Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets          972.19     0.03     1.63
                                                 
 MSCI LatAm                    2521.98     1.18    -8.62
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa               53133.41     0.71     6.25
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                      45319     0.87     5.04
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                    3847.21      0.4    -0.10
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                   18769.49     0.34    -0.53
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal             11707.56     0.31    36.47
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC                10167.93     0.47   -12.61
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC                13299.46      3.1   244.66
                                                 
                                                        
 Currencies                             daily %    YTD %
                                         change   change
                                Latest           
 Brazil real                    3.1017     1.37   -14.32
                                                 
 Mexico peso                   15.6919     0.56    -6.04
                                                 
 Chile peso                      634.5     0.67    -4.43
                                                 
 Colombia peso                    2634     0.21    -9.34
 Peru sol                       3.1711     0.16    -6.06
                                                 
 Argentina peso (interbank)     9.0950    -0.03    -5.99
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)       13.56    -1.18     3.24
                                                 
 

 (Editing by Grant McCool)

