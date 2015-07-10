FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets gain on Greece hopes, China
July 10, 2015 / 6:02 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets gain on Greece hopes, China

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks
and currencies gained on Friday as investors hoped Greece would
secure a last-minute deal to avoid bankruptcy and Chinese stocks
recovered for a second day from a steep selloff.
    Brazilian stocks and currency led the region's rally as they
caught up with gains made by Chinese stocks on Thursday, when a
national holiday kept the Sao Paulo stock exchange closed.
    Both the real and the benchmark Bovespa stock index
 gained 1.7 percent. In Mexico, the peso 
strengthened 0.4 percent, while the benchmark IPC stock index
 was 0.6 percent higher.
    "With reports that a Greek deal is moving forward, the
dollar has been losing the strength it had shown over the past
few days," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist with BESI
Brasil.
    Hopes of a deal between Greece and its creditors increased
after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appealed to his
party's lawmakers to back a tough reform package after abruptly
offering last-minute concessions to try to save the country from
a financial meltdown. 
    In China, stocks also rallied for a second day following a
barrage of government support measures. Earlier this week,
Chinese shares fell about 30 percent from their mid-June peak,
leading some investors to say China's market turmoil had become
a greater concern than the Greek crisis. 
    In Brazil, shares of Petrobras jumped 2.7 percent
after a U.S. judge allowed a class action lawsuit against the
state-run oil company to go on but dismissed some claims related
to securities issued by the company in 2012. 
    The lawsuit said $98 billion of Petrobras' stock and bonds
were artificially inflated by the payment of bribes and other
corruption practices.   
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1740 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                 Latest        Daily  YTD pct
                                               pct   change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets             932.92     1.43    -3.82
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                       2,460.1     2.21   -11.76
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 52,645.33     1.67     5.28
 Mexico IPC                     44,819.56     0.57     3.88
 Chile IPSA                      3,882.04     2.25     0.81
 Chile IGPA                     18,892.83     1.94     0.12
 Argentina MerVal              11,796.659     2.47    37.51
 Colombia IGBC                   9,927.97     0.46   -14.67
 Venezuela IBC                  15,384.26     4.78   298.69
                                                           
 Currencies                        Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                               pct   change
                                            change  
 Brazil real                       3.1833     1.58   -16.52
 Mexico peso                        15.75     0.38    -6.39
 Chile peso                        646.75    -0.04    -6.24
 Colombia peso                    2,673.1    -0.03   -10.67
 Peru sol                           3.177     0.10    -6.23
 Argentina peso (interbank)        9.1200    -0.03    -6.25
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          13.55     0.37     3.32
                                                    
 
 (Additional reporting by Flavia Bohone in Sao Paulo; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)

