EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets gain on Greece hopes, China

By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies gained on Friday as investors hoped Greece would secure a last-minute deal to avoid bankruptcy and Chinese stocks recovered for a second day from a steep selloff. Brazilian stocks and currency led the region's rally as they caught up with gains made by Chinese stocks on Thursday, when a national holiday kept the Sao Paulo stock exchange closed. Both the real and the benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.7 percent. In Mexico, the peso strengthened 0.4 percent, while the benchmark IPC stock index was 0.6 percent higher. "With reports that a Greek deal is moving forward, the dollar has been losing the strength it had shown over the past few days," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist with BESI Brasil. Hopes of a deal between Greece and its creditors increased after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appealed to his party's lawmakers to back a tough reform package after abruptly offering last-minute concessions to try to save the country from a financial meltdown. In China, stocks also rallied for a second day following a barrage of government support measures. Earlier this week, Chinese shares fell about 30 percent from their mid-June peak, leading some investors to say China's market turmoil had become a greater concern than the Greek crisis. In Brazil, shares of Petrobras jumped 2.7 percent after a U.S. judge allowed a class action lawsuit against the state-run oil company to go on but dismissed some claims related to securities issued by the company in 2012. The lawsuit said $98 billion of Petrobras' stock and bonds were artificially inflated by the payment of bribes and other corruption practices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1740 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 932.92 1.43 -3.82 MSCI LatAm 2,460.1 2.21 -11.76 Brazil Bovespa 52,645.33 1.67 5.28 Mexico IPC 44,819.56 0.57 3.88 Chile IPSA 3,882.04 2.25 0.81 Chile IGPA 18,892.83 1.94 0.12 Argentina MerVal 11,796.659 2.47 37.51 Colombia IGBC 9,927.97 0.46 -14.67 Venezuela IBC 15,384.26 4.78 298.69 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1833 1.58 -16.52 Mexico peso 15.75 0.38 -6.39 Chile peso 646.75 -0.04 -6.24 Colombia peso 2,673.1 -0.03 -10.67 Peru sol 3.177 0.10 -6.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.1200 -0.03 -6.25 Argentina peso (parallel) 13.55 0.37 3.32 (Additional reporting by Flavia Bohone in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)