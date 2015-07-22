FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Real down on fiscal woes, Colombia peso hits 11-year low
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Real down on fiscal woes, Colombia peso hits 11-year low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell across the
board on Wednesday, with the Brazilian real pressured by an upcoming government
decision to reduce a key budget target, the Colombian peso sliding to an 11-year
low, and the Chilean peso falling in line with copper prices.
    The real lost 0.8 percent following reports that Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff will slash the official fiscal budget surplus goal for 2015 as
tax revenues sink amid a deeper-than-expected recession. 
    Rousseff's decision adds to fears that Moody's Investors Service may not
only downgrade Brazil's credit rating over the next few months but also slap a
negative outlook on the new rating, signaling the country's coveted investment
grade is at risk. 
    The Colombian peso fell 1 percent to 2,795.00 per dollar, its weakest
level since December 2003, as oil prices fell on renewed oversupply concerns.
Oil exports typically account for about 20 percent of government revenue in
Colombia. 
    The Chilean peso weakened 0.5 percent as prices of copper,
the country's main export product, hit a two-week low on mounting concerns about
Chinese demand. 
    In Brazil, yields paid on short-dated contracts for interest-rate futures
<0#2DIJ:> dropped after data showed inflation in the month to mid-July slowed as
expected by economists. 
     
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1350 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                 daily %    YTD %
                                                change   change
                                    Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 931.45    -0.89    -1.73
 MSCI LatAm                           2395.55    -1.41   -10.92
 Brazil Bovespa                      50819.61    -1.27     1.62
 Mexico IPC                          45297.39    -0.23     4.99
 Chile IPSA                            3907.4    -0.39     1.47
 Chile IGPA                          18973.76    -0.33     0.55
 Argentina MerVal                           0        0  -100.00
 Colombia IGBC                        9894.12    -0.31   -14.96
 Venezuela IBC                       15001.21        0   288.76
                                                               
 Currencies                                    daily %    YTD %
                                                change   change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                           3.1991    -0.83   -16.93
 Mexico peso                           16.067    -0.40    -8.23
 Chile peso                             654.5    -0.53    -7.35
 Colombia peso                        2795.15    -1.01   -14.57
 Peru sol                              3.1801     0.00    -6.32
 Argentina peso (interbank)            9.1575     0.00    -6.63
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              15.04    -3.26    -6.91
                                                        
 
    
    

 (Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.