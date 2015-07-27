FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets drop on Chinese fears
July 27, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets drop on Chinese fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Latin American financial markets slid on
Monday as a selloff in Chinese shares rekindled concerns about the health of the
world's second-largest economy and led investors globally to shun risky assets.
    Chinese shares slid more than 8 percent as an unprecedented government
rescue plan to prop up valuations ran out of steam, throwing Beijing's efforts
to stave off a deeper crash into doubt. 
    Brazil's real currency weakened 0.4 percent in a fourth straight
session of losses with investors also concerned that a government decision to
slash budget savings targets could cost the country its investment-grade rating.
    "With activity worsening, inflation on the rise and lower savings targets,
Brazil is headed for a credibility crisis," said Ricardo Gomes da Silva Filho, a
trader at Correparti brokerage in Brazil.
    In an effort to calm investors, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on
Monday he is "confident" that local markets will stabilize as investors reassess
the government's fiscal strategy. He said the government does not intend to sell
part of its $370 billion in foreign reserves to raise cash. 
    Other Latin American currencies also retreated, with the Chilean peso 
falling 0.8 percent as prices of copper, the country's main export product, hit
a six-year low on Chinese demand concerns.
    In equity markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dropped 0.3
percent, weighed on by shares of state-run oil company Petrobras.
    Shares of Brazilian chemical maker Braskem plunged 7.6 percent
after executives at controlling shareholder Odebrecht SA were charged on Friday
with corruption. Charges included conspiring to defraud Petrobras in a scheme to
secure naphtha supplies at favorable rates. 
    Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas SA, Brazil's second-largest airline,
jumped over 10 percent after Chief Financial Officer Edmar Lopes said airfares
were recovering after hitting bottom in the second quarter. 
    Gol also announced it will cut its capacity by 1.6 percent in the second
half of the year following a decision by rival TAM, a division of regional
heavyweight Latam airlines group, to slash its operations by 8-10
percent.

     
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1645 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                892.71    -1.94     -4.8
 MSCI LatAm                          2247.86    -1.29   -16.51
 Brazil Bovespa                    48976.381    -0.55    -2.06
                                          09           
 Mexico IPC                         43871.17    -0.85     1.68
 Chile IPSA                          3800.28    -1.04    -1.32
 Chile IGPA                         18538.87    -0.88    -1.76
 Argentina MerVal                  10718.909    -1.69    24.94
 Colombia IGBC                       9866.47    -0.72   -15.20
 Venezuela IBC                      15106.36     0.78   291.48
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.3600    -0.44   -20.91
 Mexico peso                         16.2718    -0.05    -9.39
 Chile peso                              666    -0.79    -8.95
 Colombia peso                        2852.9    -0.10   -16.30
 Peru sol                              3.184     0.00    -6.44
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.1700    -0.03    -6.76
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             14.54    -0.34    -3.71
                                                       
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte, Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier;
Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
