EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets drop on Chinese fears

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Latin American financial markets slid on Monday as a selloff in Chinese shares rekindled concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy and led investors globally to shun risky assets. Chinese shares slid more than 8 percent as an unprecedented government rescue plan to prop up valuations ran out of steam, throwing Beijing's efforts to stave off a deeper crash into doubt. Brazil's real currency weakened 0.4 percent in a fourth straight session of losses with investors also concerned that a government decision to slash budget savings targets could cost the country its investment-grade rating. "With activity worsening, inflation on the rise and lower savings targets, Brazil is headed for a credibility crisis," said Ricardo Gomes da Silva Filho, a trader at Correparti brokerage in Brazil. In an effort to calm investors, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Monday he is "confident" that local markets will stabilize as investors reassess the government's fiscal strategy. He said the government does not intend to sell part of its $370 billion in foreign reserves to raise cash. Other Latin American currencies also retreated, with the Chilean peso falling 0.8 percent as prices of copper, the country's main export product, hit a six-year low on Chinese demand concerns. In equity markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dropped 0.3 percent, weighed on by shares of state-run oil company Petrobras. Shares of Brazilian chemical maker Braskem plunged 7.6 percent after executives at controlling shareholder Odebrecht SA were charged on Friday with corruption. Charges included conspiring to defraud Petrobras in a scheme to secure naphtha supplies at favorable rates. Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas SA, Brazil's second-largest airline, jumped over 10 percent after Chief Financial Officer Edmar Lopes said airfares were recovering after hitting bottom in the second quarter. Gol also announced it will cut its capacity by 1.6 percent in the second half of the year following a decision by rival TAM, a division of regional heavyweight Latam airlines group, to slash its operations by 8-10 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1645 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 892.71 -1.94 -4.8 MSCI LatAm 2247.86 -1.29 -16.51 Brazil Bovespa 48976.381 -0.55 -2.06 09 Mexico IPC 43871.17 -0.85 1.68 Chile IPSA 3800.28 -1.04 -1.32 Chile IGPA 18538.87 -0.88 -1.76 Argentina MerVal 10718.909 -1.69 24.94 Colombia IGBC 9866.47 -0.72 -15.20 Venezuela IBC 15106.36 0.78 291.48 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3600 -0.44 -20.91 Mexico peso 16.2718 -0.05 -9.39 Chile peso 666 -0.79 -8.95 Colombia peso 2852.9 -0.10 -16.30 Peru sol 3.184 0.00 -6.44 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.1700 -0.03 -6.76 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.54 -0.34 -3.71 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte, Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Peter Galloway)