EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rises; Telefonica lifts Bovespa
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rises; Telefonica lifts Bovespa

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency, the real, rose on
Wednesday after five sessions of losses as a recovery in Chinese stocks
supported appetite for emerging markets in general, while shares of phone
company Telefonica Brasil boosted the Brazilian bourse.
    The real strengthened 1.1 percent, leading gains among Latin American
currencies, as China managed to stabilize its stock market, providing some
relief to emerging markets in general. 
    Analysts warned that Latin American currencies remain vulnerable to more
volatility in the near term as the U.S. Federal Reserve readies to raise
interest rates, reducing liquidity in the region.
    "The currencies of Brazil and Colombia, the two countries with the largest
current account deficits, will probably continue to bear the brunt of any
selloffs," analysts at Capital Economics said in a research note.
    The Brazilian real had lost about 6 percent since last Tuesday, also weighed
upon by fears that Brazil is bound to lose its investment-grade rating. It hit a
12-year low of 3.43 per dollar on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's threatened to
downgrade the country to junk. 
    The Colombian peso gained 0.3 percent after slumping nearly 12
percent since June 10.
    In equities markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index led gains in
Latin America, with a 1 percent jump.
    Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA rose as much as 6 percent, their
biggest intraday jump in nine months, after the company reported strong
operating profit supported by the acquisition of broadband provider GVT.
 
         
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1625 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               899.89     0.97     -6.8
 MSCI LatAm                         2294.98     1.92   -17.45
 Brazil Bovespa                    50108.50     1.02     0.20
 Mexico IPC                        44444.27      0.5     3.01
 Chile IPSA                         3795.77     0.34    -1.43
 Chile IGPA                        18518.37     0.32    -1.87
 Argentina MerVal                  11226.03     2.61    30.85
 Colombia IGBC                      9947.69     0.64   -14.50
 Venezuela IBC                     15482.21    -0.36   301.22
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.3321     1.09   -20.25
 Mexico peso                         16.201     0.45    -8.99
 Chile peso                           665.6     0.06    -8.89
 Colombia peso                       2851.5     0.33   -16.25
 Peru sol                             3.184     0.00    -6.44
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.1800    -0.03    -6.86
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.93     0.27    -6.23
                                                      
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
